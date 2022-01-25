“It takes a village to raise a child,” so the saying goes. And it’s true, raising a family is a difficult, yet rewarding responsibility.
Cooking healthy meals, getting kids off to school on time, paying the bills, taking time for oneself … it can be a lot.
But, when there are other people or organizations that are there to offer support and stability, the burden of raising a family can be a little bit lighter.
The University of Minnesota Extension Center for Family Development is hoping to offer a helping hand to families throughout the state by facilitating eight different webinars, focussing on information and resources for families so they can make “informed decisions leading to greater health, resilience and well-being.”
The webinars are virtual and are totally free to attend. Below is a list of the upcoming webinars, including details about how and when to attend.
“Family friendly earth care”
This webinar will include tips for supporting the health of both the planet and the body. It will include hands-on learning activities for people of all ages that promote health and wellness — particularly through experiencing nature. Series runs Jan. 27-Apr. 21. More information is available at z.umn.edu/earthcare.
“Finding balance”
Sometimes, life gets stressful. This webinar will teach families and individuals how to healthfully deal with stress, find balance and flourish at any stage in life. Series runs Feb. 22-Apr. 20. More details can be found at z.umn.edu/findingbalance.
“Making cents of it all”
Rent, homeownership, credit, budgeting, savings … the list goes on. Finances and financial needs change throughout life and this webinar will help families and individuals navigate their financial choices. The series will also include “culturally appropriate resources to support American Indian and Latino communities.” Series runs Jan. 25-Apr. 28. Additional information is available at z.umn.edu/cents.
“No place like home”
This webinar will teach attendees how to make their home (whether rented or owned) healthier, more affordable and more energy efficient. Series runs Jan. 18-Apr. 14. Those interested in learning more can visit z.umn.edu/noplacelikehome.
“Recovery and health”
This webinar will teach goers how mental well-being, nervous system support, nutrition and physical activity each play key roles in supporting those in recovery. Attendees will hear from people in recovery and learn about their holistic approach to health. They will also hear from colleagues at the College of Pharmacy, who will present on harm reduction and how to save lives from overdoses. Series runs Feb. 16-Apr. 12. More details can be found at z.umn.edu/recoveryhealth.
“Charlas en español (Talks in Spanish)”
“Brindamos información y recursos a las familias latinas para ayudarlas a tomar mejores decisiones y para mejorar sus vidas. Le invitamos a registrarse a cualquiera de nuestras charlas gratuitas en línea, que serán dirigidas por nuestros educadores bilingües. Los temas que vamos a tratar son de mucha importancia para su vida diaria. La serie se extiende del 25 de enero al 22 de abril de 2022. Siga el enlace para obtener más información.” z.umn.edu/Charlasenespanol.
“Stand Alone Webinars”
Mar. 2: “Current session legislation aimed at transgender youth.” extension.umn.edu/event/legislation-aimed-transgender-youth.
Mar. 15: “Community engaged work in family science and health and nutrition.” extension.umn.edu/event/community-engaged-work-family-science-and-health-and-nutrition.