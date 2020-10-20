Freedom Resource Center for Independent Living Inc., invites people to join them as they honor their volunteers, people who stand up for disability rights, and employers who are supporters of employing people with disabilities. This year, the annual awards event will be held virtually. This is a chance to celebrate and safely recognize the great work others are doing for people living with disabilities. Follow this virtual event on Facebook and follow the organization on Instagram @freedom.resource.center.
Freedom Resource Center for Independent Living Inc., is a nonprofit disability rights organization serving people with disabilities for over 30 years. Freedom’s service area includes 11 counties in western Minnesota, and 10 counties in southeastern North Dakota. We have locations in Fargo, Jamestown, Lisbon and Wahpeton (all in North Dakota) and Fergus Falls.
The organization’s mission is to provide services that increase independence for people with disabilities. Their vision is that people with disabilities are equal and valued participants in society. A core belief of the independent-living movement is that people with disabilities know what is best for themselves. We believe in consumer control, whereby people who access our services decide what goals they wish to pursue, and what choices they make regarding their own lives.
