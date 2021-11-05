These days, the national coin shortage is the latest effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s not the first time that the coin supply has been an issue.
For one year during World War II, the familiar copper Lincoln cents were produced in steel, giving them a gray to silver look that often caused consumers to confuse them with dimes. Nearly 1.1 billion of the strange pennies were made in their lone year of production in 1943, though many are worth surprisingly little today.
The familiar Lincoln cent was first introduced in 1909, and its image was designed by Victor David Brenner, one of the nation’s top metalists and engravers. Until 1942, the cent was minted with 95% copper and 5% tin and zinc.
Copper — or, more precisely, a lack of it — became a pressing issue in World War II, as the metal was needed for military production. The U.S. government floated several ideas to alter the metal composition of some coins, especially cents and nickels, before settling on a plan to produce all pennies in low-carbon steel coated with a thin layer of zinc, effective Jan. 1, 1943.
Meanwhile, nickels, which had been 75% copper, were switched to a combination of copper, silver and manganese.
The new pennies were slightly lighter than their copper counterparts, as the new alloy weighed less. In uncirculated condition, the cents were shiny silver, much like other coins, while wear and age created a darker gray appearance.
The obverse of Lincoln’s bust, as well as the reverse of the wheat design that was used until 1958, remained the same, as did the location of the mint marks.
Despite their new look, the cents did not prove popular. People complained that the pennies looked too much like dimes, and since steel has magnetic properties, other issues arose. Many vending machines, which had magnetic devices to catch slugs or other fake inserts, caught the pennies instead.
Finally, the Treasury Department announced that steel cents would be discontinued after Dec. 31, 1943. The Treasury then quietly began recalling the cents, and by 1960, few were left in circulation.
Still, a total 1 billion steel cents were produced at the three U.S. Mints in Philadelphia, Denver and San Francisco. One source asserts that the use of the steel freed enough copper to be used on two cruisers, two destroyers, 1,243 flying fortress-style airplanes, 120 field guns and 120 howitzers.
Today, steel cents are fairly easy to find for coin collectors, though their value is negligible. A 2020 source reports that the “steelies” were worth 10 to 13 cents in circulated condition, and up to 50 cents if uncirculated.
A handful of copper cents were produced in 1943, and 12 are certified to exist. One reportedly brought $200,000 at auction in 2004. In addition, a few steel cents were accidentally produced in 1944 and those, too, bring sky-high prices, including a reported $373,750 at an auction in August 2008.
