Cody James Freitag is scheduled to appear in a contested omnibus hearing Thursday before Judge Kevin Miller.
Freitag is charged with four felony counts in connection with an Oct. 2, 2020, incident in Fergus Falls during which Steve and Diane Christianson were killed in a two-vehicle collision during a high-speed chase by Otter Tail County deputies, attempting to arrest Freitag on felony warrants.
The Zoom remote hearing for the 31-year-old Barrett man is set for 2:45 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.