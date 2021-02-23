Cody Freitag

Cody James Freitag is scheduled to appear in a contested omnibus hearing Thursday before Judge Kevin Miller.

Freitag is charged with four felony counts in connection with an Oct. 2, 2020, incident in Fergus Falls during which Steve and Diane Christianson were killed in a two-vehicle collision during a high-speed chase by Otter Tail County deputies, attempting to arrest Freitag on felony warrants.

The Zoom remote hearing for the 31-year-old Barrett man is set for 2:45 p.m.

Load comments