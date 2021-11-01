Freitag sentenced to prison for deadly Fergus Falls crash

On Monday, Cody James Freitag, 32, of Barrett, was sentenced to 18 years and nine months in prison after a police chase in Fergus Falls on Oct. 2, 2020, resulted in the deaths of Steven Christianson, 72, and Diane Christianson, 71. Otter Tail County sheriff’s deputies attempted to apprehend Freitag at the Casey’s General Store location at 1232 N. Union Ave., in Fergus Falls. Freitag fled the scene and led officers on a chase westbound on Fir Avenue, then southbound on North Tower Road before heading southeast on College Way. After turning on to Cavour Avenue, Freitag remained southbound before entering the intersection with Union Avenue, failing to stop and striking the vehicle occupied by the Christiansons. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
During the chase, Freitag drove in excess of the posted speed limits and traveled into wrong-lane traffic. He was transported to North Dakota for medical treatment while a search warrant was obtained for his vehicle, which resulted in numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. Freitag pleaded guilty in September to two felony counts of fleeing law enforcement during a vehicle chase that resulted in death, with each charge carrying a maximum punishment of 40 years behind bars. A plea agreement was met and he was sentenced to 225 months in prison, with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide dismissed. Friends and family spoke during the sentencing, as the defendant was in tears.
Otter Tail County Attorney Michelle Eldien said, “I’m just really glad that it’s over (for the family), that we didn’t have to go through a torturous, lengthy trial and make it worse on them. Overall, I felt that a plea was decent, it is the guideline sentence and what he essentially would get should it have gone to trial, and he was guilty of the most serious charges which are the two fleeing counts for both victims.”
In the process of gathering information and evidence, it was found that one of the deputies involved, Kelly Backman, had fentanyl in his system during the incident. Backman was fired this past April after drug paraphernalia was found in his desk and locker, according to court documents. It was also learned that he failed to log drug-related items into evidence. There are other pending actions with Backman and the county.
Better than a comments section
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone