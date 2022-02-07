Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Fresh & Fancy at MamaSheena’s, a long-time local caterer, will open a drive-thru and take-out food service in the former Family Diner location at 2609 Cenex Drive. The new dining option, featuring salads, soups, wraps, power bowls, breakfast, coffee and more opened Feb. 7, with breakfast starting at 7 a.m. and lunch starting at 10:30 a.m.
Owner, Tasheena Fiskum, has been a trusted caterer in Fergus Falls, and most recently had been operating out of TÖASTs’ downtown co-op kitchen. Fiskum is well-known for catering family, corporate and special events but has long dreamed of owning and operating her own restaurant. The new location will offer a drive-thru window and carry-out options to start. Customers can place orders online at mamasheenas.com or by calling 218-998-7889 Monday through Friday. Fiskum will continue taking custom orders for catering, as well.
Fiskum said, “We are very thankful for all of the support that has brought us here. It was 'all in Gods’ timing.' There are many moving parts and to have it all come together is a dream come true. Thank you to the community of people that have helped us grow.”
Fiskum has been working with GFF through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for start-ups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. More is available at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF’s CEO, NeTia Bauman, said: “This long-awaited restaurant has been years in the making so we’re delighted to see Ms. Fiskum's stick-to-itiveness pay off. We continue to extend our gratitude to the growing number of entrepreneurs like her who share their talent with the Fergus Falls community.”
The public can stay in-the-know by following @MamaSheenas on Facebook and Instagram.
