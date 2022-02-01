The Fergus Fall Salvation Army Thrift Store is getting a refresh. A big one.
Capt. Anthony Nordan said the store hasn't had a new coat of paint in 20 years or updated its fixtures.
“All the paint on the wall, everything you see in the store, is more or less what its had for the last 20 years. The plan is eventually to put up signage of what (Salvation Army) does to help folks when they buy stuff here. We also want to give more space and better present the items we have so it is more convenient for customers to find things they are looking for,” said Nordan.
Nordan explained that this is a good time for a refresh as February is typically their slowest time of the year. He also said that certain items will be positioned at eye level so customers won’t have to reach above them to get certain items.
“As you enter the store you may see the process in action. We apologize about the inconvenience and smell of new paint," added Nordan.
The store will also be expanding their linen section by adding another bar rack. Some of the items in linen will include blankets, pillowcases, towels. Another wall will be added for purses and different accessories, which Nordan says are high demand items that the store does not currently have space for.
Because of the major upgrade, the store will be closed for approximately two weeks. The last day the thrift store will be open prior to the remodel will be Feb. 12, but it will reopen with a ribbon cutting ceremony to be held on Feb. 23 at 1:30 p,m, The last day for donations prior to the remodel is Feb 11.
To reduce inventory prior to the temporary closure, the store is currently offering 25% off all regular merchandise storewide. Beginning Feb. 7, it will go to 50% off, eventually dropping to 75% off. Furniture will stay at 25% off.
Financially speaking, the store is in a good position. Nordan revealed that last year was the best year on record since moving to the current location. So far this year, it has been a bit slower, but it is expected that the colder weather has likely kept the normal January traffic down. Overall, it’s still going well.
Nordan reminds Fergus Falls and area residents that purchases from the thrift store directly fund critical programs, meaning the bargains shoppers find in store can provide hope and healing by meeting the basic needs of others in Fergus Falls.
The Salvation Army Thrift Store is located at 917 Pebble Lake Road and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. until the temporary closure on Feb. 12.