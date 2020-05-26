With attention on graduations, parades and fireworks, the District 544 School Board held their final meeting of the 2019-20 school year Tuesday morning at the Kennedy Secondary media center.
Elementary principals, Scott Colbeck and Tindy Rund gave reports that included Thursday’s elementary parade from 4-6 p.m. The plan is to have staff members of the schools social distancing themselves around their school block. The families of the students will circle the school block in a clockwise fashion.
“It will be very exciting to see our students again and I know our students are looking forward to seeing their teachers,” Colbeck said.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the district began following a distance-learning model March 30 by order of the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). The MDE decided April 24 to keep schools closed for the remainder of the school year.
Colbeck also told the board Fergus Falls resource officer, Abram Silbernagel, who recently received a promotion within the city police department, will no longer fill the role of Fergus Falls resource officer. Colbeck expects the new resource officer to be Matthew Cederberg.
Colbeck could not give board member, Missy Hermes a number when she asked about the potential size of the Fergus Falls kindergarten class that will be joining the district in September.
“I do know this, I know we will at least have enough students for the eight kindergarten teachers we have ready to go,” Colbeck said.
Secondary principal, Dean Monke outlined virtual graduation exercises for the 135 members of the Class of 2020 which are scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. Monke also informed the board the virtual graduation exercises for the Area Learning Center are set for Thursday with 28 tentatively slated to participate. Both ALC graduates and i.Q. Academy students are once again invited to participate in Friday’s graduation. More than 40 i.Q. Academy students are expected to graduate.
A fireworks show honoring the graduates of the Class of 2020 will begin at dusk on the West Otter Tail County Fairgrounds.
The final day of distance learning classes will be Friday. The first day of the 2020-21 school year is set for Sept. 8.
The board gave approval to four personnel changes in a general consent vote. Resigning from her job with the district is Adams Elementary teacher Kristen Knudsen. Retiring as a special education teacher at Kennedy Secondary School is Teresa Mahlum. Retiring from his support staff job in September is Roosevelt Education Center custodian Gary Fredrickson. Coming aboard as head coach of the Fergus Falls boys’ soccer team is Joel Heikes.
Other business approved by the board was a new school board policy governing student activity accounts, a resolution for membership in the Minnesota State High School League, resolutions of gratitude to Mahlum and Fredrickson for their service, an adjustment of 2020-21 regular meal rates for adults ($3.85 for lunch)and breakfast ($1.90) and a school district membership agreement with Lakes Country Services Cooperative.
The first meeting the district’s summer period is set for 7 a.m., June 9.
