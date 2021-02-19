The Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger (FFFH) charity event on Jan. 30, continues to attract crowds virtually.
Attendees from all over Otter Tail and Wadena counties along with nationwide attendees helped the event hit a major milestone of raising over $1 million since the inception of the group in 2008.
During this pandemic people have all experienced some sort of unexpected challenges but the one piece that has stayed true and strong for some communities is giving back to those in need. Food shelves have been hit hard over this past year along with the need of the weekend feeding backpack programs throughout the counties and FFFH has been able to answer the call because of the public.
The partnership with North County Food Bank and the FFFH Committee has been able to increase the amount of food distributed to the eight local food shelves and eight weekend feeding backpack programs within Otter Tail County and Wadena city.
As a result of the generosity of local supporters, North Country distributed 608,773 pounds of food in Otter Tail County and 219,153 in Wadena County in 2020, which is equivalent to approximately 689,939 meals.
United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties would like to thank the FFFH Committee, all the donors, supporters and volunteers that supported the cause to end hunger in the area.
United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties serves as fiscal host and partner to the FFFH Committee. United Way’s mission is to improve lives in Otter Tail and Wadena County by mobilizing the caring powers in the community. For more information visit uwotw.org or 218-736-5147.
