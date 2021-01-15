The United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties’ 13th annual Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger will be held virtually on Saturday, Jan. 30.
The live event has begun at AasnessAuctioneers.com.
Hunger is an ongoing problem which affects the well-being of our entire communities and numbers are increasing. Throughout Otter Tail and Wadena counties, currently over 5,400 children and individuals are facing food insecurity daily and to end this struggle.
Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the seven emergency food pantries in Otter Tail County, Wadena and the eight children’s feeding backpack programs. United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties serves as a partner and fiscal host to the “Friends of Friends Fighting Hunger Event.”
United Way’s mission is to improve lives in Otter Tail and Wadena counties by mobilizing the caring powers in their communities.
For more information regarding the United Way, please feel free to visit their website at www.uwotc.com or call their office at 218-736-5147.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.