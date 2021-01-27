Prairie Fire District Executive Brenda Thomson is seeking some good scouts in Fergus Falls to help with a Friends of Scouting community campaign.
Thomson’s goal is to increase the giving of community businesses in communities which the Northern Lights Council serves. The added funding can help the council meet the expenses it requires to support a youngster in scouting.
“Friends of Scouting is a great piece of the program,” Thomson said. “I believe every child should have a chance to be a scout.”
Thomson said Tuesday there are already businesses in Fergus Falls supporting the Friends of Scouting. She is asking help from local individuals in making contact with Fergus Falls businesses that do not yet contribute.
“What we ask businesses that haven’t already given to the program is $100,” Thomson said.
Fergus Falls has three packs at the current time with approximately 100 boys and girls. Pack 312 in a family pack and includes both boys and girls. Pack 306 is for girls only. Troop 305 is the local boy scout group.
“I want to get it rolling by the first week of February,” Thomson said.
The Northern Lights Council’s local address is P.O. Box 1131, Alexandria, MN, 56308, 320-760-5605, nlcbsa.org/prairiefire. The Northern Lights Council Office is: Center for Scouting, 4200 19th Avenue S., Fargo, N.D. 58103. 877-293-5011, nlcbsa.org.
