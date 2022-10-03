The Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library Board President Theresa Lee announced, “At our August board meeting, we approved $8,000 for the purchase of large-print and audio books. We designated up to $15,000 for musical playground equipment to be enjoyed in the plaza area near the entrance area of the library.”



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?