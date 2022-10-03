The Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library Board President Theresa Lee announced, “At our August board meeting, we approved $8,000 for the purchase of large-print and audio books. We designated up to $15,000 for musical playground equipment to be enjoyed in the plaza area near the entrance area of the library.”
“Staff then asked us for longer-term commitments to refresh large print and audio book collections. We responded to their requests at our September meeting by approving another $20,000 to be given over the coming years into 2026.”
The Friends of the Fergus Falls Public Library are distinct in their mission as an independent, member-supported, nonprofit organization that exists to support the library, specifically emerging needs, and the use of its resources. Library Director Gail Hedstrom and staff are essential to shaping how resources are best spent for the library.
According to Hedstrom, “The demand for large print books increases every year. It is challenging for us to keep the large print collection current. This contribution will make a tremendous difference in our ability to provide library patrons access to the large print materials.”
“And why audio books?” Hedstrom continues, “Audiobooks remain popular. Many people listen to them in their cars, or in their home CD players. Audiobooks appeal to the multitasker. For people with vision loss, audiobooks are a wonderful way to access literature. The cost of audiobooks is high, making it difficult to regularly add new titles. This generous contribution will allow us to add many of the new audiobooks library users are looking for.”
All this came about because of an extraordinary gift. During the 2021 year-end holiday season, the Friends received an anonymous donation of $100,000. Subsequent months have been spent determining the best way to honor and use this gift.
Beyond the potential impact of such a major contribution, this gift gave the Friends’ board creative challenges of its own. “We decided early that we wanted to do something notable to honor the donor. The gift came with no strings attached. The donor wishes to remain anonymous. The Friends’ board committed to careful stewardship of a gift that is four times our annual budget,” said past Friends’ Board President Brooke Barsness.
“We formalized a rainy-day fund to cover six months of Friends’ operating funds in the event our income-generating activities are disrupted. We established an ongoing invested fund to generate annual income to assist the Friends in our mission well into the future,” said Barsness.
“With a solid base of more than 100 members, we remain a steady source of funding. Programming initiatives are brought to the Friends’ board at our monthly meetings,” said Lee. “We help fund the summer reading program each year. In recent years we helped staff pivot resources into more digital, online, accessible formats. We’ve funded many resources to benefit patrons of all ages -- books, book kits, guest speakers, summer tutoring, website upgrades and virtual tours and special events. Many favorite programs wouldn’t exist without our funding.”
“Individual membership gifts are the main source of support for the Friends. With your help as members and donors, the Friends will continue to make a difference and respond to staff requests for ongoing and emerging programming needs at the library. While the gift is extraordinary, let’s remember our anonymous holiday donor is a long-time member.”
Annual membership gifts ranging from $10 to $1,000 provided more than $13,000 for library programs in the recent year. The community supports the Friends in multiple other ways through the used bookstore, by donating books, CDs, DVDs that are sold in our used bookstore, through bids at themed-silent auctions and by contributing gently used clothing to Cora’s Closet and Krupkes Konsignments. Membership gifts can be made online at www.ffpubliclibrary.org. Click on “About Us,” then click “Support” and choose “Friends.”