It is said that true friendship lasts a lifetime, This has certainly been true for Fergus Falls graduates Braden Ashworth and Aaron Birch. The two connected over music during their eighth grade year at Fergus Falls Middle School. It was a period of self-discovery, and when Ashworth and Birch met in choir, the two bonded over music. “Aaron was the cool kid, or so I thought,” Ashworth joked.
“We hit it off and immediately started jamming,” shared Birch, shooting back that the first time he witnessed Ashworth play drums (with metal sticks) it made his ears bleed, but that he seemed like a talented guy.
We have been best friends ever since,” Ashworth explained.
The banter between the two has certainly contributed to the friendship they have built over the past decades — a friendship built on a mutual love for music.
Both Ashworth and Birch have had lifelong exposure to music, thanks to the influence of their musically talented parents, Teresa Ashworth and Gary Birch, respectively. Following their first jam session in 8th grade, Ashworth was introduced to Hapless, the band Birch played bass for, that was, coincidentally, in need of a drummer. Ashworth was happy to oblige.
Together, the two have been members of a total of seven bands to date -- Hapless, Wayside, Mysturie Meet, Asomewhatfarewell, Mourning After and their current band, The Late Night.
Established in 2017, The Late Night also includes band member, James Anderson. The trio plays “punk goes pop” covers of hits from the ’80s-2000s with heavy influences from bands such as Green Day, Blink 182, New Found Glory, Sum 41, and Fall Out Boy.
When reflecting on their friendship, Ashworth and Birch are in agreement that they grew up together, making “young and dumb” decisions together, which may have involved driving a van into the levee in Fergus Falls. “That was super fun,” Ashworth said sarcastically. “Dumb actions have dumb consequences.”
Now adults with young ones of their own, Ashworth and Birch haven’t lost their fun-loving natures, but have a more mature outlook on life in general, music included. Some of their outlook comes from their history together, both as musicians and friends. “We truly connect musically,” explained Ashworth of his relationship with Birch. “We know what the other is thinking or going to do musically so it just works! We write well together and have really come into our own craft! Music is all about friendship and connection in the end.”
Birch agreed, stressing that without the chemistry he and Ashworth have established, nothing sounds right, band members don’t get along, and everything becomes a struggle. “ Braden and I just click,” he reflected. “We have this tight bond that flows over into our musical performances. Without chemistry, music loses its luster.”
In his final reflections on his musical journey alongside his friend and bandmate, Ashworth shared the following: “I encourage all the young musicians out there to keep it up! Here I am almost 22 years later, making it work and still having a blast!”
The Late Night is performing next at a street dance at Outstate Brewing Company in Fergus Falls on July 30 from 8-11 p.m. More information can be obtained by following the band on Facebook or Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.