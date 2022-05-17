Gov. Tim Walz recently signed into law a comprehensive veterans bill that aims to end veteran homelessness, fund veterans homes and veterans cemeteries and provide service bonuses to veterans and Gold Star families.
In a release, Walz also said the bill includes funding for enlistment incentives for service members in the Minnesota National Guard. The bill was passed and supported in a bipartisan effort.
Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke said it is important that veterans' voices are heard.
“Their service has been honored with the historic passing of this first-ever Veterans Omnibus Bill. This support allows us to continue serving those have served, from ending Veteran homelessness and recognizing our GWOT (Global War on Terrorism) Veterans, to supporting the ongoing operations of our State Veterans Cemeteries and three new State Veterans Homes scheduled to open in mid-2023,” said Herke.
Nearly $25 million in fiscal year 2023 (FY23) for service bonuses to post-9/11 era veterans and gold star families.
In FY23, $5.4 million will go toward a grant to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans to provide assistance to veterans and former services members and their families who are homeless or in danger of homelessness. The bill also includes $1.7 million annually to fund temporary housing options for veterans and former service members experiencing homelessness and to increase outreach activities to end homelessness.
The bill includes funding of $10.3 million in fiscal year 2022 (FY22) and $16.5 million in FY23 for the design, construction, furnishing and equipping of new veterans homes to support aging veterans in Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston, Minnesota.
$4 million will go toward enlistment incentives designed to retain the trained and ready members of the Minnesota National Guard over fiscal years 2023-25.
The bill includes $830,000 annually to operate state veterans cemeteries, including operations in Redwood County.
The bill includes a $10.33 million appropriation in FY22 for the building of veterans homes in Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston, and adds a one-time appropriation of $16.54 million in fiscal year 2023 for the projects.
The bill passed the Minnesota House and Senate with nearly unanimous support.
