Cowboys and cowgirls are coming to Fergus Falls on Aug. 15 and 16 to compete in the 2020 Minnesota State Cowboy Mounted Shooting Championship hosted by Wild Rice Peacemakers at the Town and Country Saddle Club Arena near Wall Lake.
Wild Rice Peacemakers is a saddle club that specializes in mounted shooting and is an affiliate of the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association (CMSA). Cowboy mounted shooting is a timed event in which riders compete against each other shooting a 10-balloon target pattern using two .45 caliber, single-action long colt revolvers containing five black powder blanks each. As the horse runs through the pattern, riders engage each balloon target in an attempt to pop them all. There are around 65 different patterns and riders don’t know which pattern they will get for the event.
In addition to historically accurate replica guns (revolvers for the main event, shotguns and rifles for special stages on Saturday), riders will also be sporting period-specific clothing. “Everyone dresses in traditional western dress, so you either have to have on a western shirt with jeans and chinks or chaps, and then you have your gun holster, or the women can wear the big huge skirts with corsets and you can have feathers in your hair, saloon girl style; it’s really fun and even the kids are all dressed up, too,” says Heather Westby, secretary of Town and Country Saddle Club and member of Wild Rice Peacemakers.
There are divisions for men, women and seniors with classes 1-6 in each, as well as a wrangler class for children aged 11 and under. The riders in the wrangler class ride the same pattern as the adults but use cap pistols or their hands to engage each target instead. The event is free for spectators but riders have an entry fee of $120 for the pistol main match, $20 for wranglers, $40 for rifles and $35 for shotgun. The entry fee covers the whole weekend, though rifles and shotguns only compete on Saturday, and registration closes Aug. 12. Riders compete on their own horses.
“Free for spectators and it’s all outdoors so there’s plenty of room to social distance,” says Westby. There will also be concessions on both Saturday and Sunday with proceeds going toward the Town and Country Saddle Club.
This is the first year the state championship shoot will be held in Fergus Falls and the second year that Wild Rice Peacemakers has hosted it. “This is a huge opportunity for the Fergus Falls area to bring something big like this, because it is the state championship shoot. We’re super excited about it, so many people don’t even realize that this is a thing that exists, and it’s actually the fastest growing equine sport right now out there,” Westby says.
On Sunday, the Underwood Band will be setting up the balloons as part of a fundraiser for the band. “Balloon setters are actually the make or break of making a shoot really great and moving quickly, and I know they’re pretty excited to come out and do it, it seems like a lot more fun of a fundraiser than just doing a bake sale,” Westby says. They will be paid for balloon setting and people can also donate directly to the band that day as well.
Events start at 9 a.m. both days and are completely safe for spectators of all ages. Nearly 100 riders from Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Canada are expected to participate.
