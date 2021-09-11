Rev. Jeff Ethen missed an appointment on the 110th floor in the World Trade Center on 9/11. Ethen’s story, like many others, is a reminder of the fragility of life.
At the time, Ethen was the parish priest for churches in Parkers Prairie, Urbank, Elizabeth and Pelican Rapids. He now lives in Clitherall.
“We were delayed coming in the night before. I was on vacation with another priest, Father Peter Kirchner. We were both priests of the St. Cloud Diocese, and we were on vacation in New York in September 2001,” said Ethen.
The two had planned to go to a scheduled breakfast on the 110th floor restaurant of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11.
“We missed that scheduled breakfast appointment by lingering over coffee with our host at the nearby Leo Guest House. We learned later that no one in that restaurant escaped the 110th floor restaurant that day. We had been spared,” said Ethen.
Ethen said the first indication that something was wrong was after the first plane struck while they were drinking coffee.
“Now, we didn’t know this, when we were leaving to go to breakfast at the towers. Then the lady (at the coffee shop) desk said there had been an accident at the Twin Towers. A plane or something hit, so we thought we’d have to wait until they cleaned up the glass, and then go up to breakfast later in the week. It, of course, turned out to be much worse,” said Ethen.
Ethan said it was obviously a terror attack after the second airliner struck the second tower 15 minutes later. He said an inconvenience with the first jet became life-changing with the second. Ethen said that he and Kirschner stood dumbfounded in front of the guest house lobby television as the news was telling people to stay away from Ground Zero.
“The news on television was also saying that only essential personnel should go down there, and Father Peter and I looked at each other and said ‘we are essential personnel,’ so we went down there,” said Ethen.
They eventually made their way to a hospital that was close to Ground Zero where firefighters were brought in from the second tower collapse. They were only the second or third clergy to show up, Ethen said. They were joined by Cardinal Egan of the New York Diocese, whose office was just around the corner.
The three clergymen were working triage for a while as firefighters were being brought in by ambulances, six or eight at a time.
Ethen said one of the most indelible memories of that day was having to sit on the laps of firefighters and take their boots off so they didn’t go running back out to Ground Zero before they could be medically cleared.
“There were very few civilian survivors that came in that day, mainly because there weren’t any. As the day went on, more and more clergy of various denominations made their way down to the hospital.”
At some point, Ethen said he and Kirschner realized they were suffering from shock.
“We did the math on our fingers and said we should be dead, but we had been spared.”
The next day, the two became part of a 25-member delegation that met with families. The city had set up a missing persons bureau, and people were supposed to come there to register and get information about their loved ones.
“The whole thing was set up as a trap to get the people to come to us. Our job was to make sure they didn’t leave until they spoke to us or a member of the clergy. Our job was to look them in the eyes and tell them to quit looking. We were giving them permission to quit.”
The reality had set in that there wouldn’t be any more survivors, which Ethen said was the toughest part.
One of the biggest lessons that Ethen learned from the tragedy was that even though we are predominantly a secular society, it wasn’t vengeance and patriotism that got us up and going again as a country. He said that what got them up that first day was religion and the power of prayer. He shared that people ultimately found out that they do believe in God.
“In a crisis, despite what anybody says, it is God. That first day ... people weren’t crying out for Uncle Sam. They were crying out for God,” said Ethen.
Ethen will be in New York for the twentieth anniversary commemoration at Ground Zero. He has been on site for the fifth, 10th and 15th anniversaries, as well.
