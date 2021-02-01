“What do you want to be when you grow up?” It’s a question that is heard by students for their entire school career and one that, for high school students, requires a great deal of consideration. Without relevant work experience, it is difficult for a student to grasp what a specific career path actually entails. Identifying a need for students to interact with the community and gain valuable experience within the workforce, Kathryn Enderson, a teacher at Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) in Fergus Falls piloted an internship program during the 2018-19 school year, which became a permanent part of course offerings at KSS the following year.
During the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, 12 students participated in the program, interning at 11 different businesses in Fergus Falls. Student interns shared their experiences over the course of the semester, expressing an overarching attitude of positivity about what they gained from the experience.
KSS student Sam Western interned with New Dimensions with a focus on home health care. Western obtained his certified nursing assistant (CNA) certification last summer, but focused more on the business side of home health care during his internship with opportunities for observation in clients’ homes included as well. Western’s experience was reaffirming.
“It’s reassurance that this is the right field for me. It was an extra boost of motivation that this is the right field to pursue,” he stated, sharing that he was hired to remain on staff at New Dimensions as a personal care assistant (PCA). Western’s career aspirations include being a traveling nurse who transitions between locations with a tiny house and chicken coop in the back of his pickup, making a meaningful impact on society.
Businesses have enjoyed their experiences with the work-based learning program, as well. “We’re so impressed with this program and the students we’ve had in the last two years. Many people in our office are Otter graduates and we wish there was a program like this when we were in school,” shared New Beginnings co-owner and operations manager, Steve Schulz, who acted as Western’s supervisor during his internship. “I tell each student before they start that if the only thing they accomplish is to figure out they don’t want to pursue this as a career, that’s a win. That’s a lot better than spending $80,000 on college and then learning they don’t want the career. But for others, it reinforces that home health care is exactly what they want to do.”
Other businesses that participated in the most recent semester are Vector Windows, Nelson Auto Center, South Mill Service, Northwestern Bank, American Family Insurance - Annabelle Lee, Kaddatz Art Gallery, Jordan Rasmussen’s campaign, PioneerCare, Rustic Ruff, and Partnership 4 Health.
Partnership 4 Health provided internship opportunities for three students, Makayla Huus, Hope Fletchall and Madisen (Maddie) Hinsverk. While the students’ focus was on health and wellness, their specific assignments were quite varied.
Huus focused on the dangers of vaping, specifically in the middle school population, where she gathered data and created a presentation which she delivered to the sixth grade class.
“I initially thought that I wanted to be a nurse, but I really enjoyed presenting to the kids and now I’m thinking about teaching,” Huus shared.
Fletchall’s internship focused on mental health and well-being in the school, where she built her public speaking and presentation skills. Hinsverk focused on biking and walking paths within the community.
“Wayne (Hurley) and I had a great experience with the work-based learning program at KSS,” shared Partnership 4 Health’s Patrick Hollister. “Our student volunteer was Maddie. Maddie helped us in our work to make Fergus Falls more bicycle and pedestrian friendly. She helped get the word out about the city’s current bicycle and pedestrian plan process, including opportunities for public input. Maddie also researched current use of the school district’s bike fleet and trailer. She sent out a survey to all the gym teachers to see what we could do to make using the bikes easier for them. This work-based learning program is a win-win. It gives the students experience and it benefits the community!”
While the course primarily consists of senior students, due largely in part to the transportation requirements, one junior student participated last semester. Lexy Samuelson worked with District 8A Rep. Jordan Rasmussen’s political campaign both before and after the election. Samuelson learned that there is a lot more to politics than she had anticipated.
“It might not be the best choice for me,” she said, sharing that she is now leaning toward a career in photojournalism.
Other students who participated are: Lianna Jepson, Marissa Hurley, Elias Kolle, Ava Weber, Jack Vogl, Hadassah Hylden and Aliana Anderson.
Enderson’s work-based learning course is a semester-long course open to all students who meet the age requirements for the available internships. “Work-based learning is not simply getting out of school to work, but rather taking what students have learned in the classroom, and applying that knowledge in a real-world setting. Each student works with their employer to develop a training plan that lays out the goals for the student experience. The experience is a benefit to students because they end up with a lot of great mentors and people who can be references for them later on in life. It is a benefit to employers because they may be training their future workforce,” explained Enderson.
