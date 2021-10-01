Otter Tail County commissioners have weighed in on their thoughts regarding a controversial Second Amendment protest that took place on Tuesday.
In a press release from county commissioners on Wednesday, they state, through public information officer Shannon Terry, “County boards across the country have been asked to weigh in on a variety of issues that do not directly pertain to county services. County boards have been asked to pass resolutions on gun control, school choice, immigration and refugee policy, COVID-19 business closures, mask mandates, and a host of other topics.”
Otter Tail County Commissioner Lee Rogness summed up the situation from his perspective, “(There is a misconception that) the county has been insensitive to their (the group’s) request to be on the agenda and to be heard. In January of 2020 they were before the board on two different occasions, and December of 2020 we put a policy together and they were informed of that, and they have responded to that in print. So they have recognized it, but they don’t like it.”
Rogness continued, “Starting in January of 2020 they were before the board and they were on the agenda, but they didn’t like the answer they got after the administration put a plan together that we had adopted as a board. It is a situation where the right to bear arms is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution, and we’re not quite sure what they are asking us for, the right is already theirs. Who has more power? The national or the county? We like to make good decisions about what we need to do, and that responsibility is not in our bailiwick.”
Further explained in the release, they stated, “While we are fervent supporters of the United States constitution and all 27 amendments, it is inappropriate for the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners to pass a symbolic proclamation about the Second Amendment or any other topic outside of our purview.
“Here’s why. First, we respect the limited powers of local government, which exist solely based on authorities granted by state law. Local governments are creatures of the state, from which we draw all powers and to which we serve as 'convenient administrative subdivisions.' It is inappropriate to mislead the public by pretending we have some authority over these issues when we do not. Second, county boards have many responsibilities — all of them statutory or mandated by the state. In December, our board passed a proclamations and resolutions policy,” stated the release.
“In short, the policy says we’ll focus on the things we are responsible for. The policy is our commitment to each other and the residents of Otter Tail County to 'stay in our lane' and focus on the important county business that does require our time and attention, such as roads, bridges, public safety and natural resources. Finally, we trust our law enforcement officials. After consulting with our county sheriff and county attorney, these resolutions do nothing to further protect an Otter Tail County citizen’s right to keep and bear arms which is expressly guaranteed by the Second Amendment and has been reaffirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court,” Rogness said.
The news release also states that If county residents have any questions about the topic or their position on the issue, to contact them directly.
