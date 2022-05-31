Olesia Randall emigrated from Ukraine with her son in 2012 to the United States and subsequently settled in Minnesota in early 2019.
Her family resides in Gorlovka, Ukraine, an area that has experienced an unceasing barrage of artillery strikes, shelling and sporadic gunfire since 2014. Her family currently in Ukraine includes her mother and father, Luisia and Sereii, her two sisters, Svetlana and Ira, two brother-in-laws, Vitya and Leonid, and a niece and nephew, Maria and Valeriy.
“They have had to spend many of their nights in the basement, as there has been constant shooting and many civilian causalities,” Randall remarks.
Randall’s sister, Svetlana, has kept up a garden to help supplement against the severe food shortages the region is experiencing; however, water scarcity and unpredictable bombardments are making the area far too unsafe to remain in.
“There are fragments of missiles, chunks of steel and other unexploded ordinance consistently raining down upon the neighbor’s house as well as their own,” Randall explains. “My brother-in-law finally made his way to the city of Rostov in Russia, where he is awaiting the rest of his family and working hard to fund the next part of their journey to Poland.”
Randall describes the current situation of the family as dire – they have done their best to maintain employment and create a consistent school situation for their children, however the rising conflict throughout the country has made life there untenable.
Serheii and Luisia, Randall’s parents, have visited family in the U.S. multiple times, so they both have passports and have maintained a visitor visa. The issue for the rest of the family is the lack of passports and an efficient and safe way to obtain one.
In April of 2022, the U.S. government established the program Uniting for Ukraine (U4U), an initiative that creates a pathway for fleeing Ukrainians who have a sponsor already in the U.S. who agrees to provide financial support over the two-year parole period.
To utilize this program, Ukrainian citizens must have a valid passport — many of Randall’s family currently do not have one. Obtaining one through the local government is not an option, so they’re in the dangerous position of having to travel outside of the country to gain one through a neighboring embassy.
Randall and her husband, Mark, of Fergus Falls, are attempting to raise funds help bring Randall’s Ukrainian family to the U.S.
“We would be very grateful to anyone who would be able to assist in helping our family during these difficult times,” Randall says. “Provided we are able to meet the financial goal, we will continuously update with their status as they begin their journey over here.”
Randall has created a Gofundme campaign for her family currently navigating the process of fleeing a war-torn Ukraine: gofundme.com/f/ppm4z9-helping-ukrainian-families?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer