Bob Riepe at a recent book signing event at the Otter Tail County Historical Society. Riepe has authored four books and is currently working on a fifth with a majority of the content originating from his research into the Poor Farm Cemetery of Fergus Falls.
Bob Riepe, of Perham, has just published “Absolution,” a story of a married couple set in 1880’s Fergus Falls that deals with the themes of forgiveness and overcoming the tragedies of life. Although “Absolution” is Riepe’s first novel, it is the fourth book he’s authored.
“The names are changed but it is based on real people who lived in Fergus Falls and the surrounding area in the late nineteenth century,” Riepe explains. “It’s kind of a love story, but the theme is one forgiveness, hence the title.”
Riepe mentions that “Absolution” took him approximately two years to write. He began writing his first book, “Journey of Hope,” upon leaving the military and went on to write “Rough on Rats” and “Wrong Turns” as well. Riepe explains that much of his work is tied to his research on the Poor Farm Cemetery located just north of the Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center.
Riepe graduated from Perham High School in 1966 and went on to serve in the Navy for over 10 years. During his time in the military he acted as an Arab linguist and went on to serve as Russian linguist as well. After his time in the Navy, Riepe went on to work for Barrel O’ Fun Snacks as a regional sales manager. Riepe married and has three children, Tammy, Brenda and Bobby.
