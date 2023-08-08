Juveniles charged in airsoft gun incident
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of someone being shot at with an airsoft or BB gun while driving on the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue, then taking off on Aug. 7, at approximately 2:11 a.m. Police later located the juvenile suspects and they admitted to shooting an airsoft gun from a moving vehicle at the victim. An officer that responded to the call noted that while conducting the investigation into the incident, several uncased firearms were located in the juveniles’ vehicle. Both juveniles received a citation for disorderly conduct, while one of the juveniles received a separate citation for illegal transportation of the uncased and unloaded firearms.
Store employee cited for theft
Fergus Falls police responded to a report on Aug. 2, at approximately 7:51 a.m., of an employee of a discount store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 who was caught undercharging items and switching tags for lesser values. The employee eventually admitted to taking approximately $309.47 worth of items over several instances. A citation was mailed to the individual for misdemeanor theft.
Debit card theft
A Fergus Falls resident reported fraud with a bank card to Fergus Falls police on Aug. 7, at approximately 10:30 a.m. The resident reported that they were out $3,007 after the theft of their debit card information was used to purchase items. The call for service notes that the suspect was unknown at the time of the report.
Not a four way stop
A motorist contacted Fergus Falls police on Aug. 6, at approximately 12:55 a.m., to report a crash that had occurred near the intersection of North Union Avenue and West Fir Avenue. Police say the driver of a black Chevy Suburban was traveling northbound on Union and turned east on Fir and was struck by the driver of a maroon Honda Pilot. The driver of the Honda stated to an officer that they thought the intersection was a four way stop. There were no injuries, but the black suburban sustained minor to moderate damage on the driver’s side door, while the Honda’s front left bumper was damaged.
Light pole struck
Fergus Falls police took a report of a motorist that struck a light pole near the intersection of Stanton Avenue and South Union Avenue on Aug. 6, at approximately 5:02 a.m. After striking the pole police say that the vehicle became disabled in the roadway. An officer initially attempted to reach the registered owner of the vehicle, but was not immediately successful, so the vehicle was towed to the city impound lot and Otter Tail Power was notified. Later an officer did make contact with the owner of the vehicle and collected documentation, but was still unable to determine who the driver was at the time of the crash.
Cat attack
A caller to the Fergus Falls Police Department dispatch on Aug. 5, at approximately 5:24 p.m., wanted to report that their cat had attacked a relative and wanted advice on how to get rid of the animal. When an officer responded, they learned that the cat had bit a juvenile on the back of the head and also scratched them and another relative. The juvenile was taken to Lake Region Healthcare to be treated for the animal bite. Police say the one year old cat had not gotten its proper shots and was not vaccinated. The cat was eventually placed at the Humane Society of Otter Tail County and an animal bite report was completed.
Employee struck at discount store
Fergus Falls police received a report on Aug. 4, at approximately 10:22 p.m., from the parent of a juvenile that had been assaulted at work at a discount store. The person also reported that management of the store had taken a report as well, but they wanted to follow up with a police report. An officer who responded learned that the juvenile employee was struck in the shoulder by an upset customer who was frustrated because there was not an employee in the electronics department. The customer had left the store prior to the report. It is unknown at this time if any charges will be filed in the case.
Explosion near Ten Mile Lake being investigated
The owner of a resort on Ten Mile Lake contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 4, at approximately 11:01 a.m., to report that they had heard a loud boom at approximately 11 p.m. the previous evening on Aug. 3 and found a large crater in some rocks. A deputy who responded states in the call for service that rocks were thrown up to 30 feet. No pieces of a container or device were located. The owner of the resort stated to the deputy that an unknown vehicle was observed leaving in a westbound direction on County Road 35, just prior to the explosion.
Major scam reported
The relative of a Deer Creek resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 7, at approximately 10:35 a.m., to report that their relative had purchased in excess of $2,200 worth of gift cards and also transferred funds to an unknown male. The scammer had told the relative that they were the victim of identity theft and the cash was supposed to correct the issue. The person was advised to help the relative block the scammer’s number. The person’s financial institution was previously made aware of the issue.
Dog droppings left at end of driveway
A county resident connected the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 2, at approximately 12:44 p.m., to report that someone had left bags of animal feces in their driveway on Aug. 1. The person told a deputy they believed that it was a neighbor because they had just cut them off from using their wi-fi signal after they weren’t paying. The deputy attempted to speak with the neighbor over the incident, but was not able to make contact and left their card on the door.