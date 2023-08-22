Utility trailer stolen
A resident on Prairie Court contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Aug. 20, at approximately 8:47 p.m., to report that their 1980’s Ideal brand 4X8 utility trailer with plywood sides went missing sometime between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, from the north side of their garage. The trailer was half full of grass and valued at $600. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Two horses elope from rodeo
Two horses got loose and took off from the Otter Tail County Fairgrounds on Aug. 20, at approximately 6:02 a.m., the site of last weekend's PRCA Rodeo. At the time of the call, the horses had last been seen by the Hilltop Celebration Church on Highway 210. They were eventually located and returned to the fairgrounds.
Hit and run damage results in citation
Fergus Falls police responded to a discount store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 on Aug. 20, at approximately 8:08 a.m. on a report of a black Chevy Blazer with a camper that had been driving around the store’s parking lot the previous evening with no lights, and at the time of the call the Blazer was disabled near the stop sign. An officer issued a citation for misdemeanor failure to notify owner of damage, was mailed to the driver after they had struck the sign, damaging it, then fleeing the scene.
Multiple incidents at emergency room reported
Two separate incidents were reported to Fergus Falls police on Aug. 19, at the Lake Region Healthcare emergency room at 712 South Cascade Street. The first incident occurred at 8:58 a.m., where staff contacted dispatch to request assistance with a male patient who became physically assaultive towards medical staff and later officers. Officer assisted with gaining control of the male. The man was issued a citation for disorderly conduct following the situation.
In a later incident reported to police at approximately 8:25 p.m, another patient was being non-compliant with staff. Officers responded again and stood by until the individual calmed down. During the incident, the patient had thrown a cup at the officers with water and bodily fluids in it. According to the call for service, long form charges of fourth degree assault on a peace officer would be filed.
Gas tanks possibly tampered with
A resident at an apartment complex, on College Way, contacted Fergus Falls police on Aug. 19, at approximately 8:45 a.m. reporting that believed that someone had tampered with their car because the gas tank cover was open. When an officer responded, they observed two vehicles in the parking lot with gas tank covers open. However, the gas caps were securely fastened. The officer did not locate any evidence of anything being added to the tanks and no damage was noted. The resident was asked to call back in if anything further developed.
Sign struck in crash near downtown
Fergus Falls police responded to a two car crash on Aug. 19, at approximately 1:56 p.m., where a vehicle was traveling westbound on Lincoln Avenue, then turned south on Union, while the other vehicle was traveling eastbound on Lincoln. Police say both drivers had a green light, but the westbound vehicle failed to yield and pulled in front of the other causing the eastbound vehicle to hit the rear passenger side of the westbound vehicle. The westbound vehicle then hopped the curb and struck a sign. Minor damage was sustained to the eastbound vehicle, while the westbound vehicle received moderate damage. No injuries were reported.
Chainsaws stolen
A resident on the 200 block of East Washington contacted Fergus Falls police on Aug. 16, at approximately 8:18 p.m., to report that two chainsaws had been stolen out of their trunk. Police noted in the call for service that the vehicle had been locked and there were no signs of forced entry. The chainsaws were valued at $1,800.
Drunk driver causes extensive damage
Two calls were received at the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch on Aug. 16, with the first at approximately 5:10 p.m., of a vehicle driving on the 25000 block of County Highway 22 that clipped one of the mirrors of a work truck. Later, at approximately 5:42 p.m., dispatch received a report of a party that had run into a ditch, struck a mailbox, then ran into a tree. The caller to dispatch followed the Chevy one ton to the 33000 block of Little Narrows Loop that the caller described as having “a bunch of damage to the front end”. When deputies arrived at the location, they arrested Nathan Henry Boe for third degree DWI.
Caller concerned about chemical trails
A caller to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch on Aug. 16, at approximately 1:07 p.m., expressed concerns they had regarding chemicals that were being sprayed on the citizens of Otter Tail County from jets dropping chemical trails. The caller also reported that while he was speaking to dispatch, that there were thirty or more of these trails in the sky. A deputy who reached back out to the caller advised them that a call for service would be created and that perhaps the individual could speak with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration).
Man on pilgrimage
A concerned caller to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 16, at approximately 9:42 p.m. reported that he had spoken with a male on Lady of the Hills Road, due south of Inspiration Peak, who stated he was going to camp near the Our Lady of Hills Statue. The statue is a representation of the Virgin Mary. When a deputy made contact with the male he stated that he was on a pilgrimage with a church, but he had no food, money or a phone. The deputy also noted that the male was on foot and was getting help from citizens as he traveled.