Barnesville woman injured in collision with semi
An SUV and a semi collided on Aug. 23, near the intersection of Highway 108 and County Road 11 in Norwegian Grove Township, roughly six miles north of Rothsay.
The Minnesota State Patrol received a report of the crash, at approximately 3:22 p.m., and responded to the scene along with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement and emergency personnel.
The patrol said that a 2002 Mack Semi with a trailer, driven by Johnathan Phillips, 41, of Leonard, N.D., was traveling eastbound on Highway 108, while a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban, driven by Samantha Lammers, 21, of Barnesville, was traveling northbound on County Road 11, collided at the intersection of County Road 11 and Highway 108.
Lammers sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. Phillips was not injured in the crash. The state patrol stated in their report that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
In addition to the sheriff’s office and the state patrol, the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, Rothsay Fire and Ringdahl Ambulance responded to the scene.
Car casing residences on Lake Alice unfounded
A resident on the 200 block of North Lakeside Drive contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Aug. 28, at approximately 1:40 a.m., to report that a Chevy Malibu was driving around Lake Alice and the resident was concerned that people in the car were scoping things out. When an officer made contact with the occupants of the car, they learned that it was simply two people playing Pokemon Go. The officer noted in the call for service that apparently there is a special route around Lake Alice.
Impatient man throws glass at bar
Staff at a bar and restaurant on the 600 block of Kennedy Park Road contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Aug. 27, at approximately 9:23 p.m., after a male customer threw a glass at the bar after not being served in the time he would have liked and left. When officers responded they learned that the man became belligerent and was asked to leave the establishment, which he did. The staff was given information about the trespassing process, if they wished to do so in the future.
Kirby salesmen
An official with city hall contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch to report that two people from Midwest Distributing would be in Fergus Falls from Aug. 28 until Sept. 4, operating from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily going door to door selling Kirby Vacuum products.
Snapchat not hacked
An individual on the 1100 block of East Fir Avenue called Fergus Falls police dispatch on Aug. 22, at approximately 10:44 p.m., to report that they thought their Snapchat account had been hacked. When an officer contacted the individual, they observed that they were possibly intoxicated and confused by the “My AI” feature on the Snapchat smartphone app. The officer advised the person that the My AI was actually part of the app and that the person would have to contact Snapchat customer service for help.
Counterfeit bills passed
A business on West Cavour contacted Fergus Falls police on Aug 22, at approximately 11:32 a.m., to report that a customer had passed a counterfeit $10 bill on Aug. 21. The suspect was unknown.
Another fake bill was discovered in a bank deposit to a bank on the 100 block of East Washington Avenue on Aug. 21, at approximately 10:51 a.m. The counterfeit $20 bill came in with a deposit from a nearby gas/convenience store. When the convenience store management was contacted they had no idea who would have passed it. The bill was placed into evidence.
Failure to move over for emergency vehicle
A motorist was given a stern warning by an Otter Tail County Sheriff Deputy on Aug. 22, at approximately 11:08 p.m., after a deputy’s squad vehicle almost struck the motorist’s vehicle with their driver’s side door after the individual failed to move over during a traffic stop near the intersection of County Highway 43 and County Highway 1, just North of Fish Lake. The person was given a warning ticket for failure to move over for emergency lights.
Cattle struck
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report on Aug. 22, at approximately 10:35 p.m., of two cattle that a vehicle had struck on the 57000 block of County Highway 50, just east of Deer Creek. A deputy who responded to the call learned that the vehicle had been traveling in the eastbound lane and struck the cows that were in the roadway. The deceased cattle were removed from the roadway and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.