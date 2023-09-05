Windows smashed and tires slashed
A resident on the 100 block of West Lincoln Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Sept. 1, at approximately 12:49 p.m., to report that a car window was smashed and tires were slashed on their vehicle. When an officer responded to the location, they learned that the car’s windshield had been shattered by a rock. All tires on the car were slashed. The case is still being investigated, with unknown suspects as of the time of the report.
Dumpster fire
The Fergus Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to a report of a dumpster fire on Sep. 4, at approximately 8:17 p.m., at an apartment complex on the 100 block of Park Street. When officers and crews arrived the dumpster was smoking. Police observed and took photos of charcoal briquettes that were placed in the dumpster. One of the officers on scene had to use a fire extinguisher for a flare-up. A resident in one of the apartments stated that they had dumped the coals in the dumpster as they thought they were cooled off. Firefighters soaked the contents of the dumpster to prevent further flare-ups.
Bike stolen while shopping
A shopper at a store on the 1600 block of College Way contacted Fergus Falls police on Sep. 4, at approximately 3:08 p.m., to report that they had their bike stolen while they were shopping. Upon arrival by an officer, video surveillance showed an individual taking the bike from the donation drop off area of the store. When confronted by police, the person who took the bike stated that they thought it was a donation. The bike was then returned to its rightful owner.
Dogs left in vehicles during heatwave
Fergus Falls police received at least two reports of dogs being left in vehicles at the same location on Sep. 1.
The first call came in, at approximately 6:52 p.m., reporting that there was a dog in a black jeep in a parking lot of a restaurant on the 2100 block of West Lincoln Avenue. An officer contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, who was advised about their dog being in the hot vehicle and left the restaurant.
In a second call to the same restaurant, at approximately 7:11 p.m., an officer on patrol observed another individual parked in the lot with a dog in the car. The dog was then barking and overheating. After making contact with the individual, they came out of the restaurant and attended to their dog.
Suspicious house cleaner
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a call from a resident on the 200 block of West Channing Avenue on Aug. 31, at approximately 8:26 a.m., reporting a man that had stopped by the prior evening saying he was with a cleaning company, but had no business card and was on foot with no nearby vehicle. When an officer made contact with the resident they estimated the man stopped by their home at 8:50 p.m. on Aug. 30. The resident refused entry to the person and they left, but thought they should report it, because it was suspicious.
Gas station drive off reported
Management of a gas station on the 1600 block of Pebble Lake Road contacted Fergus Falls police on Aug. 28, at approximately 2:28 p.m., reporting that a yellow Dodge work truck didn’t pay for their fuel and drove off. When an officer spoke to the management at the station they stated that an unknown male pumped their gas, went inside and got a fountain drink, then left without paying for either. The gas was valued at $72.30. There were no plates on the vehicle.
Male standing outside car naked
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a call from a passerby on Sep. 4, at approximately 12:18 p.m., of a male near milepost 89 on U.S. Highway 10, near Bluffton that was pulled over in the westbound lane and was standing outside of his car naked with Saskatchewan license plates and driving a black Lexus. The passerby told dispatch that they tried to make contact with the man but that he had left while pouring a glass of milk. The report was forwarded to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Driver falls asleep; damages barrier
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report on Sep. 2, at approximately 5:54 p.m. that a driver had fallen asleep and hit the guardrail near mile marker 43 on I-94. Upon arrival law enforcement learned that the vehicle was traveling westbound and the driver dozed off and struck the cable barrier hitting a total of 15 posts. The vehicle was disabled and towed to the Beyers Towing lot. The sheriff’s office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with the call.
Dollar store scam
The management of a dollar store in Battle Lake on Highway 78, contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Sep. 1, at approximately 3:46 p.m., to report that three males that were driving a back Toyota had been pulling a scam at several area similar stores. Management stated they had refused service and the males then drove away, possibly toward Ottertail City. When deputies arrived to investigate, they learned that the males wanted a prepaid Visa card with $400 on it and a pair of underwear. The males then wanted to pay with another card with them saying it would dispense cash.
Dog abuse reported
An Underwood resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 28, at approximately 9:55 p.m., reporting a dog that had been outside since Aug. 26 at a nearby residence on only three feet of chain and that no one had been around for three days with dog constantly barking. When a deputy arrived at the residence, the dog was located tied up on a short chain and did not have shelter, food or water. The deputy was unable to make contact with the homeowner, so the dog was taken to the Otter Tail County Humane Society in Fergus Falls. The deputy noted that the dog also appeared malnourished.
Suspicious person shows up at daycare
A Bluffton resident contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 29, at approximately 8:23 a.m., to report a suspicious vehicle that had parked in the driveway of their daycare business. The caller reported that they spoke with the male driver who appeared anxious and jittery and stated that he had run out of gas and was waiting for a friend. The caller gave the male some gas and he then left eastbound to the Wadena area. In speaking with a deputy the person said that when they gave the gas can to the male, he only pretended to pour gas into the vehicle, then started the vehicle and drove away. They had also previously claimed to the person that they had coasted into the spot where they were parked. When the deputy contacted the male, he said he was unaware that there was a daycare there. The daycare’s owner later called back to report that they had later learned the male had been parked there since 5 a.m. that morning and that the location was almost directly across the road from the Bluffton gas station which was open at the time.