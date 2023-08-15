NYM man burglarizes home
A New York Mills man was arrested following an incident where he claimed he was being followed by snipers after breaking into someone’s home.
Troy Grant Fosse, 59, of New York Mills was taken into custody on Aug. 12 and charged with felony first degree burglary while possessing a dangerous weapon and tampering with a motor vehicle.
According to court records, at approximately 5:08 p.m. Fosse called 911 from a residence on 383rd Street in New York Mills and stated to an Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch operator that he had broken into the residence because there were people trying to kill him, and one was inside the residence.
Five deputies then responded to the home. Court records say that one of the deputies was familiar with Fosse from a previous incident where he had reported snipers were trying to kill him. Court records say the homeowners were not at their residence when Fosse entered. He claimed there were firearms in each room of the home and he wished to be called by his middle name.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a vehicle running in an attached garage. Dispatch estimated the Fosse had been inside the residence for about two hours. While standing outside the residence a deputy observed a window screen had been torn from one of the windows. After the dispatch operator was unable to convince Fosse to come outside, a deputy called his cell phone, eventually convincing him to come outside.
When Fosse emerged from the residence, he was holding a scoped rifle. He was then ordered to put the firearm on the ground, complied and was then taken into custody without issue.
The New York Mills Fire Department checked the residence for carbon monoxide due to the vehicle that was left running in the attached garage.
Later, as a deputy was speaking with Fosse, he stated he was working on a semi earlier in the day when he saw snipers coming through a field. He then left the area in his vehicle but noticed vehicles following him. Fosse further stated that he tried to evade the people following him and eventually stopped his vehicle across the street from the residence he burglarized. Fosse entered the residence and armed himself with a rifle and told the deputy that he started the vehicle in the garage to escape but became worried the snipers would shoot him.
Fosse made his first appearance in Otter Tail County District Court on Aug. 15.
Multiple vehicles vandalized
Fergus Falls police investigated reports of multiple vehicles being vandalized on Aug. 14. The damage was sustained to windshields and was consistent with air rifle BB gun impacts. Police are awaiting estimates of damage and video surveillance at this time.
Mystery critter
A resident on the 200 block of East Skogmo Boulevard contacted Fergus Falls police on Aug. 14, at approximately 7:09 p.m., to report what they believed to be an animal with a pointy nose laying on its back with its legs in the air. However, a responding officer identified the mystery critter as just trash.
Window coverings removed at former RTC
A report was received by Fergus Falls police dispatch on Aug. 14, at approximately 11:46 a.m., about a window cover missing near Door #34 on the former Regional Treatment Center campus. Upon investigation, an officer observed that someone had removed the basement window covering and a second story window near Door #37 was found open. City staff was notified of the incident. Police said there are currently no suspects.
Man calls 911 to report television problems
A resident on the 200 block of North Sheridan Street called 911 on Aug. 13, at approximately 7:36 p.m., to report he was having issues with his television due to lightning. The man was advised that he needed to contact his television service provider for his issue and 911 would not be able to assist him. The man stated to dispatch that he understood.
Power pole knocked down
A report of a tan car that struck a power pole and knocked down the wires near the intersection of Greenfield Avenue and County Highway 111 came into Fergus Falls Police dispatch on Aug. 13, at approximately 11:38 a.m. An officer located the vehicle that caused the damage near the intersection of Friberg and Fir Avenue. The registered owner of the vehicle refused medical assistance but did admit to hitting the pole. Shortly afterwards, a crew from Otter Tail Power arrived on scene to make repairs.
Playstation stolen
Fergus Falls police received a report on Aug. 12, at approximately 8:44 p.m., from a resident on the 700 block of North Tower Road that someone had stolen a PS5 Playstation gaming console and Air Force One shoes from a dorm room. Police say the financial loss was estimated at $620.
Suspicious vehicle following
The parent of a woman contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Aug. 12, at approximately 12:12 a.m., to report that a white male had followed their daughter all the way home to Fergus Falls from Beach Bums on Otter Tail Lake. It was unknown why the male was following her, but believed the man may have been intoxicated. The vehicle left shortly afterwards turning left on Cleveland Avenue. The vehicle was eventually located parked in a driveway at the registered owner’s residence where an officer observed that it was unoccupied and all lights were off in the home. Eventually an officer made contact and spoke with the man about the incident. The man claimed that the woman’s vehicle didn’t have its headlights on and was weaving in its lane. The man stated that he thought he would follow it and talk to them. The man was advised against following people home and instead contact law enforcement in the future.
Squabbling Panhandlers
Fergus Falls police were dispatched to a discount store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 on Aug. 8, at approximately 9:23 a.m., on a report of two different panhandlers engaged in a disturbance at the entrance to the store in the parking lot. One man was cited for disorderly conduct and personally served. Both men were provided written no trespass orders. Later, one of the men called police to report that the other man was trespassing at the store. An officer told him that he didn’t have the standing to make a report, and was informed that would come from store management.
Dock damaged by explosives
A DNR employee contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 8, at approximately 2:06 p.m., to report that a dock near the Schmidt's Bridge Recreation Area had been damaged by a possible explosive. When a deputy arrived, they observed that a gang plate was damaged, with $500 in estimated repairs. The deputy noted that it appeared to have been a deliberate explosive that was used with the prior couple of days most likely. There are no suspects.
Shady people
A person on the south shore of south of Battle Lake on State Highway 78 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 12, at approximately 1:17 p.m., to report shady people hanging around outside of a park/access area that appeared to be waiting for a lake association meeting to conclude. The person was concerned with drug activity and requested a deputy drive by and check it out. When a deputy responded, the person described that a male in the group appeared to be hiding in the woods. The deputy spoke to the group, who were setting up food in the pavilion. No illegal activity was viewed by the deputy and the male that had been in the woods was taking nature photos.
Shop broken into
A family member of a property owner on the 100 block of 527th Avenue in New York Mills called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 11, at approximately 12:18 p.m., to report her father’s shop had been broken into with pry marks left on the door. Stolen items included a 50CC four wheeler and a Honda, as well as a red and white dirt bike.
Driving complaint investigated
Staff at a Vergas area business contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 11, at approximately 9:34 a.m., to report that a man they knew was continuing to drive with a canceled license, the staff had informed him, but he didn’t believe them. The man apparently left the business and headed into Vergas. A deputy assigned to the call was unable to locate the man, but did reach him by phone. The man told the deputy that he believed the cancellation was an error and would not stop driving. He also informed the deputy that the sheriff’s office would have to find him and cite him.
Wrong side of the road
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 11, at approximately 2:55 a.m., of someone driving on the wrong side of the road near the intersection of East Centennial 84 Road and US Highway 10 in New York Mills. A deputy was able to locate the vehicle going east in the westbound lane. Once stopped, the deputy noted no signs of alcohol impairment. The driver stated to the deputy that they were going to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to fly out to Los Angeles, Calif. The call for service noted that the vehicle was redirected to the appropriate lane of travel.