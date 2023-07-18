Man issued citation for motor vehicle tampering
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of motor vehicle tampering at an apartment complex on the the east side of the city on the 900 block of East Lincoln Avenue on July 13, at approximately 12:53 a.m.
Police say Carter James Lathrop, 18, with a last known address in Wahpeton was observed looking through vehicles in a parking lot. When contacted by law enforcement, Lathrop then fled and a foot pursuit was initiated. He was eventually apprehended behind a property on the 100 block of North Concord Street.
Lathrop was issued a citation for motor vehicle tampering and fleeing on foot then arrested and transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Facility to be held for court.
Attempt to pass fake bill for dinner
An employee of a popular dining establishment on the west side of the city contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on July 17, at approximately 6:35 p.m., to report that someone had tried to pay their bill with counterfeit motion picture money. When passing the bill, the employee noted that it appeared the person did not know it was fake and when informed of the issue, paid for their meal in real money and also claimed that they didn’t know where the bill would have come from.
Washing machine coin box stolen
A local landlord contacted Fergus Falls police on July 17, at approximately 3:43 p.m., to report that a coin box on a washing machine in a rental property had been stolen. When an officer spoke to the landlord they also learned that the top of a Whirlpool dryer with an attached coin machine went missing between 1 to 2:15 p.m. earlier in the day. The estimated value of loss was $550.
Dump truck damages vehicle with rock
A motorist near the intersection of North Broadway and Maple Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on July 17, at approximately 1:19 p.m., to report that a green dump truck belonging to an asphalt firm was losing pea rock off the truck and some of it hit his car. When an officer spoke with the motorist, he did not want to report damage but wanted the company to know that they were losing pea rock out of their truck. The officer followed up with a foreman with the firm and notified them of the complaint.
Impatient landlord
The landlord of a property located on the 200 block of North Mill Street contacted Fergus Falls police on July 15, at approximately 8:59 a.m., to report that a tenant had died the previous evening and he wanted to know if he could go into the apartment and change the locks and rent it out to someone else. An officer who spoke to the landlord advised him to follow landlord/tenant laws and regulations governing situations such as this and to seek legal advice if he was unsure what he could or couldn’t do.
Juveniles throwing fireworks at cars
What began with a call to Fergus Falls police dispatch from a motorist near the intersection of North Union Avenue and West Lincoln Avenue received on July 14, at approximately 10:09 p.m., reporting possible gunshots in the area or possible fireworks, an officer learned that juveniles admitted to throwing fireworks at a friend while driving. The officer spoke with the juveniles and discussed with them the repercussions if a similar incident happening again. The juvenile's parents were informed and the officer noted that they would handle discipline as they saw fit.
Storage locker burglarized
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of storage lockers that were broken into on Lake Lizzie Road northeast of Pelican Rapids in a report received on July 16, at approximately 9:27 p.m. A deputy learned that a duffel bag with winter gear, a total of 11 fishing rods, three ice fishing sticks and a wee board were taken. No value for the items was noted in the call for service. There are currently no suspects.
Routine stop, not so routine
An Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol near the intersection of County Highway 16 and Palace Road near Beauty Shore Lake, northeast of Battle Lake, stopped a motorist who they issued a warning to for failure to maintain lane. Following the warning, the motorist became upset and hopped out of the vehicle and began to rant on how he owned the deputies squad car and duty weapon. The deputy did not note any signs of impairment but noted that mental health issues may have been present. The man calmed down toward the end of the interaction but the deputy noted in the call for service that the man appeared to not be law enforcement friendly and ranted many times about the court systems and government.
Naked man sitting on bench
An employee of a bar in Dent contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office on July 15, at approximately 5:14 a.m., reporting a naked man observed sitting on a bench with a gash on his right leg. A responding deputy found the naked man half a block from his home. He was reportedly blind and stumbled into a flower bed trying to get home from the bar. A citation was issued via mail to the man for disorderly conduct.