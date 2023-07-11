Stage truss stolen at former RTC
Fergus Falls police are investigating the theft of a four foot piece of truss that was stolen from the concert area behind the Kirkbride building on the former Regional Treatment Center campus on North Union Avenue. The director of A Center For The Arts contacted police dispatch on Jul. 10, at approximately 11:01 a.m., to report that the aluminum truss that was part of stage equipment owned by the organization was taken from the back side of the RTC between 4:30 p.m. on Jul. 7 and 11:30 a.m. on Jul. 8. The replacement cost of the piece was estimated to be between $200-$250.
Left at the casino
A woman contacted Fergus Falls police on Jul. 10, at approximately 3:01 p.m., to report that a male had been at a Duluth area casino on Jul 7, however his ride left him there. The woman did not have the male’s phone number or address, but wondered if he had made it back to Fergus Falls. She told an officer that she believed he lived with another male on the 1100 block of North Springen Avenue. The officer also learned that the man had possibly made contact with someone else in Fergus Falls, but didn’t know who that was.
Animal bite reported
A resident on West Bancroft Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Jul. 10, at approximately 5:44 p.m., to report being bitten by a loose dog from a residence on South Oak Street on Jul. 8. The resident said they had already filled out paperwork regarding the incident at Lake Region Healthcare and had gotten their wound cleaned up but stated it had not been officially reported yet. Police state in the call for service that an officer mailed a citation for attack by animal to the dog’s owner.
Extended Fourth of July party
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a fireworks complaint on Jul. 8, at approximately 10:16 p.m., regarding a residence on the 1000 block of Westside Drive. When an officer responded they learned that the resident had extended his Fourth of July celebration and was lighting off fireworks. The resident agreed to stop for the evening.
Just watching a movie
An apartment resident contacted Fergus Falls police on Jul. 8, at approximately 6:12 p.m., to report that they were hearing gunshots coming from a neighboring apartment. When officers responded and investigated the report they determined there was no evidence to support the person’s report. Officers did however speak with several tenants including the the residents of the apartment first reported and discovered that they had been watching an action movie.
Vehicle window shot at by BB gun
Fergus Falls police on Jul. 8 responded to a report of vandalism to a vehicle parked on the 100 block of East Lincoln Avenue at approximately 3:02 a.m. When an officer responded to the scene, they observed the front and rear passenger side windows had been broken out of the vehicle and the front window appeared to have been shot at with a BB gun. The vehicle had been parked on the street since approximately 10:30 p.m. on Jul. 7. Police noted in the call for service that it did not appear that the suspect or suspects made entry into the vehicle or that anything was stolen.
Vehicle broken into
A resident on the 900 block of East Lincoln Avenue reported on Jul. 7, at approximately 10:13 p.m., that a family member’s vehicle had been broken into sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. by an unknown individual who entered the unlocked vehicle and took a dark Louis Vuitton bag that contained perfume, makeup, miscellaneous jewelry, wallet and a Tennessee ID card. A Cashapp card that was also in the bag did have an attempted use at a Clitherall gas station at approximately 11:36 p.m. later that evening. Police did eventually locate a suspect but have not identified them publicly. A long form complaint was issued to that person for theft, motor vehicle tampering and financial card fraud. All property was recovered.
Runaway trailer
A resident on the 100 block of East Cherry Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Jul. 7, at approximately 2:29 a.m., to report that a skid steer had fallen off a trailer and damaged their property. When officers responded they learned that a maroon Chevrolet truck had been pulling a trailer with a skid steer on it when the trailer became unhitched from the truck while it was going southbound on Cherry. Police say the vehicle then went into the driveway and backyard of a home damaging an above ground pool, fence and yard of the property. No injuries were reported.
Cabin struck by vehicle
An employee at a resort northeast of Vergas, on Rose Lake contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Jul. 9, at approximately 1:18 p.m., reporting that a guest had struck one of their cabins. When a deputy spoke with the driver they stated that they were approaching a cabin with their vehicle and while pressing the brake and preparing to park, their foot slipped off the pedal. They then attempted to quickly repress the brake pedal, but said they accidentally pressed the gas pedal. No injuries were sustained in the accident but the vehicle sustained front end and passenger quarter panel damage. The deputy stated that it appeared the cabin was still functional but would need repairs to include moving the exterior wall back to its proper place, window repair and miscellaneous kitchen repairs.
Fuel stolen
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch took a call from a farm owner approximately eight miles south of Fergus Falls on 180th Street on Jul. 7, at approximately 8:52 a.m., of a report of theft of fuel and some money from a farm truck. When a deputy spoke with the property owner they stated that a vehicle had driven around their property between 1:28 a.m. and 1:55 a.m. and then siphoned an unknown amount of diesel fuel out of the truck and stole $21 in quarters as well.
Too close
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the postmaster in Dalton on Jul. 6., at approximately 8:10 a.m., about a driver in a white pickup had gotten so close to a mail carrier’s vehicle that it shook and was concerned for their safety. A deputy spoke with the driver of the truck and said at the time of the incident, another vehicle was oncoming and they felt they gave the postal delivery vehicle plenty of room as they were completely off of the roadway. The driver was advised that next time they ensure they give vehicles driving on the shoulder plenty of room when passing.