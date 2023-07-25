Man flees DWI stop
A Deer Creek man is facing fleeing charges after bailing on an officer during a DWI stop.
On July 20, at approximately 2:06 p.m., a New York Mills Police officer received a complaint regarding a near-miss accident based on driving conduct.
According to an Otter Tail County District Court complaint, the officer followed the vehicle that nearly struck him to the Cenex parking lot and located the vehicle and observed it to be running and that the driver was the lone occupant.
According to court records, the driver was passed out and slumped forward. The officer reached through the open window to attempt to wake the driver up and after a few shakes was successful. The officer recognized the driver as David Allen Wardarski, 57, of Deer Creek.
The officer asked Wardarski for his license and he began to reach at the air vent and another item that was not present and then turned up the radio. The officer asked Wardarski if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages and he stated that he did not.
Court records also say that the officer informed Wardarski that he was going to perform a preliminary breath test, but then Wardarski put the vehicle in drive and sped out of the parking lot. The officer pursued Wardarski with lights and sirens active for roughly 5 miles or so before the chase was called off to protect the public.
An Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Deputy later located Wardarski the following day and he denied drinking, but acknowledged that he was the one that spoke with the New York Mills officer at the Cenex gas station.
The court complaint also stated that following the interaction with the deputy that in a Mirandized interview, Wardarski admitted that he had fled from the officer and did see the emergency lights active during the pursuit.
If convicted on the felony fleeing charges, Wardarski could face up to three years in jail or a $5,000 fine or both. Wardarski’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 28.
Former employee forgets to return rental car
A supervisor of a Opelika, Alabama company contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on July 24, at approximately 3:56 p.m., to report that an employee had rented a red 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe in Fargo on July 23 and was to drive to Chicago O'Hare Airport and have the vehicle returned by 9 a.m. on July 24. Instead, the employee drove to Montana and picked up a male, possibly a boyfriend and called her mother from an unknown number and told her she was in Fergus Falls. When an officer spoke with the supervisor, they stated that the company had fired the employee and had rented a car for her to drive home. The employee missed the drop-off time and they were wanting the car returned and did not want it entered as stolen. The officer spoke with the employee’s mother, who was in contact with her and she forwarded the information to her. In a separate call the officer informed the supervisor that the vehicle and the employee were most likely not in Fergus Falls, but if any officer came across her whereabouts they would inform her.
More fake bills
A bank employee of a financial institution on East Washington Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on July 25, at approximately 9:33 a.m., to report two separate fake $100 bills. One came through in a deposit on July 21 and the other came through July 23. The bills were placed into evidence.
Organization's camper vandalized
The director of a local theater contacted Fergus Falls police on July 23, at approximately 12:53 p.m., to report that someone had broken a window of a camper that was parked at the former Regional Treatment Center between July 16 and July 23 on the passenger side. The value of the window was unknown at the time of the report.
Street light reported down
A passing motorist contacted Fergus Falls police on July 23, at approximately 3:01 a.m., to report a street light that was a wooden light pole near the intersection of North Tower Road and College Way, had been sheared off at its base. A responding officer noted in the call for service that tire tracks were observed in the wet grass nearby. Otter Tail Power was notified and arrived on the scene for repairs to be made. Police say there were no suspects.
Carnival worker arrested on warrant after lewd gestures
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a report on July 21, at approximately 11:24 p.m., of a carnival member at the West Otter Tail County Fair that was making lewd gestures and possibly had a firearm. Officers made contact with Donnie Rubin Jr., 39, of Beaumont, Texas in his bunkhouse. There was no firearm. The officer noted that the man was rather portly and had a belt holding his pants up that needed constant adjustment back up. Rubin did have a probation warrant out of Texas and was subsequently arrested and transported to jail without incident.
Suspicious man selling jewelry in store parking lot
A customer of a large discount store on the west side of town contacted Fergus Falls police on July 18, at approximately 1:15 p.m., to report a male that was driving a newer gray Mercedes Benz and had several pieces of gold jewelry on him was driving around the store parking lot trying to sell a pair of Apple AirPods to people for gas money. When an office did a query on the man’s vehicle, it showed that it was a felony vehicle out of New York City. The officer then contacted a New York Police Department detective who stated that the parties in the car were not suspects and that the vehicle and the people can be released. They told the officer they would be leaving for Chicago.
78 year old runs into park cars
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a 78 year old man had struck two parked cars and was out and walking around on North Silver Lake Road, just north of Battle Lake on July 22, at approximately 12:24 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, a deputy learned that the man was driving eastbound and had struck the cars on the southbound shoulder on private property. All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene. It is unknown if any citations were issued.
Pontoon tipped off trailer in accident
Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a pontoon that had flipped over in a ditch near the intersection of County Highway 39 and County Highway 12, due east of Dalton on July 20, at approximately 1:29 p.m. Deputies learned that the pontoon accidentally tipped off of a trailer and was upside down laying on the roadside after the driver was making a slow turn from a stopped position. The sheriff’s office says the pontoon did sustain slight damage and was able to be uprighted and was later towed away by the owner. It was noted in the call for service that no charges and no state accident report would be completed.