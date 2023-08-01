Maintenance supplies stolen
Fergus Falls police received a report on July 31, at approximately 10:07 a.m., of the theft of maintenance supplies from an apartment complex on the 2400 block of Pioneer Road. Earlier that day, at approximately 3:15 a.m., two suspects entered the apartment building and stole multiple items from the maintenance room. Apartment management was working on a full list and values of the items. There are no suspects at this time.
Kitten stuck in engine block
A customer at a discount store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on July 30, at approximately 11:10 a.m., to report that a kitten had gotten stuck in a vehicle’s engine block in the parking lot. Police say the kitten was eventually saved by some very concerned citizens.
Wild parsnips reported
A resident contacted Fergus Falls police on July 29, at approximately 4:55 p.m., near the 700 block of East Junius Avenue reporting a large grow of wild parsnips by nearby railroad tracks on the boulevard back to the west side. The resident told police that wild parsnip’s sap can cause severe blisters and burns which believed was toxic to kids and animals.
According to the Mayo Clinic, touching sap from the wild parsnip plant and then being in sunlight can cause a skin reaction that looks like a burn. Within a day, the skin turns red and might develop painful blisters.
Laundry rooms vandalized
The property manager for an apartment complex on the the 900 block of Spruce Street contacted Fergus Falls police on July 28, at approximately 10:57 a.m., to report that a boiler room door handle was mangled and some laundry room coin machines were tampered with, as well as damages to other laundry equipment. When an officer responded, they learned that the damage to the door handle had been in the couple of days prior and was valued at $50 for repairs. A laundry room lock box was damaged sometime within the previous week and was valued at $75 to replace. At the time of the report there were no suspects.
In another call received on July 26, at approximately 8:08 a.m. from the manager of a laundromat on West Lincoln Avenue, reported that on July 26, between 3:46 a.m. and 3:58 a.m. and unknown individual entered the laundromat and damaged the coin machine valued at $4,000. The suspect was unknown at the time of the call for service.
Lawnmower pulled over coming from liquor store
An Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputy observed an individual that was driving a lawnmower in Erhard and made a stop at the liquor store and had started returning to his home on July 31, at approximately 12:05 a.m. The individual was stopped due to his license currently being canceled and was also inimical to public safety. The deputy noted in the call for service that a long form report was pending for charges.
Fish finder stolen
The theft of fishing equipment was reported on July 31, at approximately 9 a.m. A Helix 7 Chirp Fish Finder from a boat that was parked on Buchanan Lake along County Highway 54 was stolen. The boat owner stated that the theft occurred on the night of July 27 or July 28.
Ted Foss Law violation
A motorist was issued a citation for violating the Ted Foss Law by an Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputy on July 28, at approximately 4:17 a.m. The deputy noted in the call for service that the initial violation happened on Highway 59, about 7 miles northwest of Vergas.
According to the Office of Traffic Safety, the Ted Foss Move Over Law was originated in honor of fallen Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ted Foss. When traveling on a road with two or more lanes, drivers must keep over one full lane away from stopped emergency vehicles with flashing lights activated — ambulance, fire, law enforcement, maintenance and construction vehicles. Traffic Safety states that failing to take these actions endangers personnel who provide critical and life-saving services with fines that can exceed $100.
Report of man throwing rocks off overpass
A report was received to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center from a motorist on July 28, at approximately 7:19 a.m., about a male in a light pink shirt that was throwing rocks off of the overpass at Exit 38 on I-94. The motorist said one of the rocks hit his car that day, but hit one car the previous day. The information was passed to the Minnesota State Patrol and Wilkin County. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was unable to locate the man on July 28, but a Wilkin County deputy remained in the area.
Missing Kayak
A woman contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on July 29, at approximately 6:27 p.m., reporting that her kayak had gone missing. The woman stated that she had left it on shore near a campground on Whitetail Lane, just north of Molly Stark Lake in Glendalough State Park. The woman estimated it went missing between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on July 29.
Loose steering wheel
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a driving complaint east of Richville near Rush Lake by the intersection of County Highway 14 and State Highway 78 on July 26, at approximately 11:57 a.m., regarding an older male driving a red Cadillac with Indiana plates that was swerving and traveling various speeds. When the driver was stopped by a deputy it was actually a woman that was driving. She stated that the steering wheel was loose. The deputy advised her she should get it looked at by a mechanic.