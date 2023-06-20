Man arrested after knife chase
A Fergus Falls man was arrested following a report to Fergus Falls police of what was initially reported to dispatch of a male chasing another male on West Lincoln Avenue on Jun. 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m. William Paul Bellcourt, 34, was arrested and held on charges of second degree assault, fifth degree domestic assault, threats of violence and the use of an electronic incapacitation device in the commission of a crime. A female victim sustained minor injuries to her chest.
Generator not stolen from customer at store
An employee of a large discount store contacted Fergus Falls police on Jun. 16, at approximately 5:27 p.m., to report that a customer had a generator stolen from the back of their truck. Police say sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. a camo colored 2200 watt Honda generator was stolen out of the bed of the customer’s truck while he was in the store. The estimated value was $1,200. However, later the person notified them that the generator was picked up by a friend and not stolen after all.
Debris on West Lincoln
An employee at a business on the 200 block of West Lincoln Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Jun. 15, at approximately 2:28 p.m., to report that there was debris all over the roadway. A responding officer assisted with traffic control and cleanup. Police stated that the debris was granite slabs that had busted off a pallet.
Large pickup damages fuel island
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a report on Jun. 15, at approximately 9:21 a.m., of a white four-door Chevy pickup that was pulling a gooseneck trailer had backed to a cement barrier next to a fuel pump at a gas station on the 2600 block of West Lincoln Avenue, causing significant cement damage. The driver of the rig then drove away traveling westbound on I-94. The Minnesota State Patrol and the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office was notified. Police also say the trailer was loaded with large blue shipping containers. There were also no license plates on the vehicle or the trailer. The male driver was described as being in his mid 30’s with facial hair. It is unknown at this time if the driver was located or eventually stopped.
Vehicle theft reported
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a call from a resident on the 700 block of Riverside Court on Jun. 13, at approximately 8 a.m., reporting that their dark green 1996 Toyota Corolla was missing. The vehicle had its keys in it and was stolen sometime after 8:30 p.m. on Jun. 12. The resident noticed the vehicle was gone at approximately 7:45 a.m. Other identifying characteristics of the car included pink and blue car seats and a bungee strap holding the trunk lid down. Police say there are currently no suspects in the theft.
Grandson scam
A Fergus Falls resident contacted Fergus Falls police on Jun. 13, at approximately 4:07 p.m., to report that they were the victim of a scam and had lost $19,000 in cash so far. A responding officer learned that the person believed her grandson had been detained by law enforcement in California and had sent the money in cash to an address in California.
Dog droppings cause issue at business
A business owner on North Mill Street reported to Fergus Falls police on Jun. 16, at approximately 2:18 p.m., that a dog had been defecating on the sidewalk in front of their business and they were requesting to speak with an officer. When an officer reached out to the person they reported that a thin female in their 30’s who walks two weiner dogs in harnesses was letting her dogs defecate on the sidewalk regularly. The business owner said that the defecation is likely occurring in the early morning hours as that is when the business owner has to clean it up. Police will be assigning extra patrol and the business owner was instructed to call in if they saw it actively happening.
Road impassable
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was advising motorists to avoid County Highway 35 from North Shore Drive to south of Norway Lake Road as it was completely impassable due to thick mud. A deputy reported to dispatch on Jun. 17, at approximately 1:40 p.m., that at least three vehicles had gotten stuck, with Beyer’s Towing attempting to assist some of the motorists. The deputy also reached out to Mark Sand and Gravel and they agreed to place more road barricades. The deputy also noted that equipment resources would be needed if there was an emergency at a residence along that section of roadway. In a later call on Jun. 18, at approximately 3:18 p.m., it was reported that the contractor attempted to place extra barricades, but they could not completely close off the road due to local residents needing to get through. As of that report, the road was dry enough to be barely passable by a four wheel drive, but was down to one lane and was extremely rough.
Truck catches fire
An older flatbed truck on County Highway 123 apparently burnt up sometime early on Jun. 17. A call to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch, at approximately 11:13 a.m., reported that a 1971 truck caught fire sometime after midnight. The owner of the truck thought it was likely chipmunks that had chewed up the wiring. The estimated value of the truck was between $10,000 to $15,000. The truck was not insured. The sheriff’s office noted in the call for service that there was no obvious evidence of arson.
Camping at the cemetery
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office got a call on Jun. 17, at approximately 2:20 a.m., reporting that someone had pitched a tent in a cemetery near the intersection of County Highway 111 and 245th Street. A deputy located two people camping at the cemetery after they had to stop their hike due to a leg injury. The injured party denied medical care and they were provided a ride to Maplewood State Park.