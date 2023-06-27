Road rage reported
A male who was being followed by another vehicle into a parking lot contacted Fergus Falls police on Jun. 26, at approximately 4:57 p.m., to report that the other driver threatened to shoot him and pretended to reach for a gun. The male stated the other driver had been upset with his driving conduct and was worried that that other driver would follow him home. An officer who responded to the male’s home also learned that the suspect was swearing at the male and stated, “I’ll blow you out of the water," and then reached for his center console. The male didn’t get any license plate info. The officer checked the area for the suspect vehicle, and stated in the call for service that extra patrol would be provided at the male’s residence.
Vehicle driving on grass
A Fergus Falls police officer on routine patrol on Jun. 26, at approximately 2:15 p.m., observed a motorist near the intersection of North Broadway and View Avenue driving on grass and then over a city boulevard. The officer then stopped the vehicle and learned that the person was doing maintenance for the property and would be painting a sign on the property.
Cat in tree
A North Cleveland Avenue resident visited Fergus Falls police headquarters on Jun. 26, at approximately 10:17 a.m., looking for help or advice for their cat “Beans” who was chased by a dog into their neighbor’s tree on Jun. 23, but was too afraid to come down. An officer advised the resident of possible resources.
Cash stolen from apartment
A resident on the 800 block of South Sheridan contacted Fergus Falls police on Jun. 25, at approximately 3:36 p.m., reporting that approximately $340 in cash had been stolen over the past year from his apartment. They said the suspects entered their residence without consent and stole on two occasions.
Door propped open at former RTC
A Fergus Falls police officer located an open door on the back side of the former Regional Treatment Center on Jun. 24, at approximately 3:45 p.m. The door had been left propped open with a crushed water bottle. The officer secured the door. No other doors were found open. The officer notified the Public Works department of his findings.
Safe stolen
What was originally a hangup call to 911 generated a theft report to Fergus Falls police on Jun. 24, at approximately 4:50 a.m., from a resident on the 1000 block of Springen Avenue regarding a report of the theft of a small safe that contained passports, documents and gold from their apartment. Fergus Falls police are still investigating.
Dine and dash?
While not a classic example of a dine and dash, Fergus Falls police took a call from a manger of a hotel on the 400 block of Western Avenue on Jun. 21, at approximately 9:09 a.m., that a couple came in and ate breakfast and were not registered guests. A responding officer learned that the couple helped themselves to breakfast then left in a red car. The pair were issued with trespass notices that would be served to them later by police.
Fire behind Social Security office
A worker at the Social Security office on West Lincoln Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Jun. 21 to report a grass and brush fire located behind their office. The Fergus Falls Fire Department extinguished the fire. The area was also checked and police were unable to locate any suspects or evidence. The case remains an active investigation.
Contractors not expected
A resident south of Rush Lake on 455th Avenue contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Jun. 25, at approximately 6:27 p.m., to report two males were in her yard to certify her foundation. A deputy spoke with the woman and it was determined that it was legitimate. She was just not expecting the service to show up on a Sunday night without a prior call.
Party buys stolen skid steer
A resident on County Highway 20 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Jun. 24, at approximately 1:07 p.m., to report that a Toro Dingo Mini Skid Steer and Track Loader they had just purchased from a party in the Minneapolis area learned through some investigation that it was actually stolen. The resident was advised to contact the jurisdiction in which they purchased the Dingo to report the crime.
Bluffton theft
A Bluffton resident on the 300 block of Main Street contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Jun. 23, at approximately 10:07 a.m., to report the theft of a Lorenz brand GPS from the center console of their pickup. Change was also taken from another SUV. The resident reported the theft occurred on Jun. 21, overnight. The GPS was valued at $250.