Underwood woman wounds two deputies
An Underwood woman was arrested on Jul. 1 after wounding two Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputies, following the execution of a search warrant.
Nancy Ann Brimhall, 63, was taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at a residence north of Underwood at approximately 11:40 a.m. The sheriff’s office said that when entry was made into the residence Brimhall brandished a large knife and confronted deputies in the doorway of the residence and then advanced out of the residence toward them.
While attempting to take her into custody two deputies sustained minor knife wounds and Brimhall sustained a self-inflicted laceration to her right arm before she could be restrained.
Both deputies were treated for the injuries at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls and returned to duty. Brimhall was treated for her injury before being booked into the jail.
The sheriff’s office said that in addition to an original felony controlled substance warrant, Brimhall was charged with 2nd degree assault with a deadly weapon, 4th degree assault on a peace officer and obstructing legal process.
The sheriff’s office also stated in a release that a second female, Gina LuRee Boutain, 53, of Underwood in the residence was arrested on felony aiding an offender to avoid arrest charges related to the incident.
Underwood first responders and Ringdahl Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
Man flees police
A Fergus Falls man was arrested following a fleeing attempt.
According to Otter Tail County District Court records, an Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputy was traveling southbound on Pebble Lake Drive on Jun. 30, at approximately 12:36 a.m., when he observed a gray sedan driving in a parking lot of a car dealership at high rates of speed, swerving in and out between parked vehicles and squealing its tires.
The deputy caught up to the vehicle and activated his emergency lights as it was exiting the lot then drove northbound onto Pebble Lake Road and sped up and turned off its headlights.
At this point, the deputy terminated the pursuit and radioed the vehicle’s information to other law enforcement.
A Fergus Falls police officer later located the vehicle on Junius Avenue. The vehicle stopped and the driver, identified as Dylan John Upthegrove, 21, of Fergus Falls, stuck his hand out the window and counted down 3-2-1 with his fingers which the officer believed the to be a countdown to when it would flee again. When Upthegrove reached the No. 1 with his fingers, the vehicle accelerated again.
According to court documents, the officer continued to follow the vehicle with his emergency lights and sirens activated and the vehicle did not stop. Eventually the officer used a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit. Upthegrove was removed from the vehicle and a deputy observed him to be in an agitated state, having difficulty remaining still and showing uncontrolled body movements, as well as bruxism, lip smacking and sweating, consistent with use of stimulants.
Upthegrove was transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Facility where he has been charged with felony fleeing and DWI charges. He made his first court appearance on Jul. 3. His bail has been set at $20,000 without conditions, or $10,000 with conditions.
Man wanders onto childcare property
A resident at an apartment complex on the 200 block of East Cavour Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Jun. 29, at approximately 10:22 p.m., reporting that a man had parked a flatbed truck in front of the building and was walking around looking at things. When an officer located the man they observed that the man was located inside the fenced area of a childcare business on the 200 block of North Cascade. When the officer made contact the man was sent on his way. The officer noted in the call for service that the daycare would be contacted to see if there were any damages.
Ladder stolen from pickup bed
A report of a blue ladder that was stolen from a pickup bed while at a gas station on the 200 block of South Cascade was made to Fergus Falls police dispatch on Jun. 27 at approximately 6:06 p.m. An officer that was dispatched to the scene learned that a 16 foot blue Werner brand fiberglass ladder with spread wide horns was taken from a customer’s pickup box sometime between 5:55 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. The ladder was valued at $300.
Vehicle windows broken
A resident on the 500 block of Spruce Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Jun. 30, at approximately 10:36 a.m. and reported that three windows had been broken on the driver's side of their silver Town and Country van sometime between 11 p.m. on Jun. 29 and 6 a.m. on Jun. 30. No estimate of damages was given.
Driver critically injured in Dane Prairie Township crash
An unidentified individual male was injured in a single vehicle rollover on Jun. 27 near the intersection of 190th Street and County Highway 35 in Dane Prairie Township just west of Volen Lake. Emergency personnel were dispatched at approximately 4:58 p.m. The driver was taken via Life Flight from the scene with critical injuries. A dog that was in the vehicle was killed during the crash. A firearm that was located in the vehicle was placed into evidence for safekeeping. The man’s condition is unknown at this time. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.