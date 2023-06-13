Bank discovers counterfeit bill
Management at a bank on the 100 block of East Washington Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Jun. 12, at approximately 9:45 a.m., reporting that they had received a counterfeit $50 bill over the past few days. It was unknown when the bill was passed or who passed it. While an officer placed the bill into evidence in the case, they noted clear markings of motion picture prop money on the bill.
Citation issued in dog at large case
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a report on Jun. 11, at approximately 4:10 p.m., from a resident on the 1200 block of South Mill Street that their neighbor’s dogs were in their yard again and was worried that the dogs would attack their dog. A responding officer spoke with the neighbor and in the process issued a citation and personally served it to the neighbor for the dogs at large.
Gunshot reported
A resident on the 110 block of South Vine Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Jun. 10, at approximately 10:50 p.m., that they had heard a gunshot then observed two males running to the west. One of the males was wearing a red sweatshirt and gray shorts and the other was wearing red shorts. An officer spoke with the resident and watched a video the person had filmed. Police said the video showed two individuals running through the front yard after hearing a loud bang. The resident told the officer they were going to save the video if law enforcement needed it. The officer was unable to determine what the loud noise was.
Store theft results in citation
The security office at a discount store located on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Jun. 10, at approximately 11:28 a.m., to report that an individual that they knew was in the store concealing items. When an officer responded, a citation was issued to Gina Nicole Steyn, 52, of Fergus Falls for misdemeanor theft.
Woman upset with restaurant treatment
Fergus Falls police responded to a restaurant on the 2800 block of College Way Jun. 9, at approximately 9:20 p.m. regarding a report of a customer that was swearing at staff. A responding officer spoke with a member of management who stated the woman was unhappy with the slow service towards an elderly customer and was verbally confrontational with staff. Police noted that the woman left the property for the night as requested by staff.
Visa gift card scam reported
A person residing on East Adolphus Avenue contacted Fergus Fall police on Jun. 9, at approximately 8:02 a.m., to report that they had been the victim of a scam and fraudulent transaction. An officer who spoke with the resident learned that the person had sent $150 in Visa gift cards to an unknown individual via email to supposedly be able to receive $10,000 back.
'Smell of death' reported
A caller to the Fergus Falls police dispatch reported on Jun. 8, at approximately 7:27 p.m., that a “very strong smell of death” was coming from the area in the woods near the field approach off of the gravel road between Oakwood View and Stoney Brook Road. An officer who investigated the smell determined that there were some fish remains located on the gravel, but that the smell was consistent with stagnant swamp water and rotting fish.
Airplane causes concern
A female caller to Fergus Falls police dispatch on Jun. 8, at approximately 9:05 p.m., was extremely upset and believed that an airplane that was flying over Fergus Falls was spraying pollution all over town. The caller did not want to speak to an officer and stated that she wanted the Homeland Security Department to come take the plane down. The woman then started screaming and yelling before she disconnected.
Minor injury crash near Henning
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office responded to a crash right outside Henning on Jun. 10, at approximately 10:32 a.m., at the intersection of State Highway 210 and Douglas Avenue. A truck was traveling northbound on Airport Road, while a SUV was traveling westbound on MN 210. The truck didn’t see the SUV and proceeded through the intersection. The SUV struck the truck and the SUV wound up in the ditch. There was one adult and five minors in the SUV and one driver in the truck. The sheriff’s office said only minor injuries occurred and no one had to be transported to the hospital.
Pickup vandalism
A resident on Rocky Ridge Road reported on Jun. 6 to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that a pickup window had been broken while parked at a paving business south of Henning. When a deputy spoke to the resident they stated that they didn't know of anyone who was upset at them. The deputy took photos of the damage and possible suspect tracks.
Wild party
A weekend party turned ugly when one of the partygoers apparently urinated off of a roof in front of minors. A caller on Jun. 11, at approximately 8:21 a.m., to Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reported that their neighbors had been partying all weekend and had people even sleeping on the roof of a house. A deputy spoke to the individual who had done the urinating from the roof and they claimed to be unaware that others were outside at the time. The caller stated to the deputy that they weren’t interested in criminal charges but wanted it addressed.