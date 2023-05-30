Bicyclist struck
Fergus Falls police respond to a report of a bicyclist that was struck by a pickup on Lincoln Avenue on May 26, at approximately 4:02 p.m. The bicyclist’s ankle was lacerated, but he refused medical transport or care. According to the person, a maroon or red pickup turned in front of him to park in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue, causing him to fall. The bicyclist also told police that he did not realize how damaged his bike was until he got back to his home, but later realized that the damage wasn’t as bad. A suspect was not identified in the call for service.
Person runs into apartment complex
A driver evaluation was ordered for a motorist after their car crashed into a building on the 1000 block of North Broadway Avenue on May 26 at approximately 7:04 p.m. Police say the individual was traveling east on Beech Avenue when they passed out and crossed over the railroad tracks before striking another vehicle and rolling into an apartment complex. Ringdahl Ambulance assessed the individual at the scene , but did not transport the driver for further medical care. The extent of total damages was not estimated as of the time of the report.
Unlocked vehicle burglarized
A resident on the 400 block of South Mill Street reported to Fergus Falls police on May 26, at approximately 4:02 p.m., that their vehicle had been gone through and that the suspect took $100 in cash/change and estimated the theft took place between 1 and 4 p.m. on May 26.
Grill fire causes moderate damage
Fergus Falls Fire Department personnel responded to a house fire on the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue on May 28, at approximately 3:34 p.m., that involved a resident that had been grilling and had gone inside their home to eat. A short time later they went back outside to find the northwest corner of their home on fire. The homeowner began extinguishing the fire with a garden hose and called 911. While there was moderate damage to the home, nothing suspicious was noted.
Man charged with motor vehicle tampering
A Fergus Falls man was arrested on May 29 following a call at approximately 12:15 a.m. involving shooting at a car window with a BB gun. Police say Gerald Washington was arrested for motor vehicle tampering/criminal damage to property shooting out a driver’s side window. Washington was transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Center to be held for court. Police notified the owner of the vehicle, an estimate of damage was forthcoming.
Ding, dong, ditch reported
A resident on the 300 block of West Vernon Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch after seeing someone on a security camera near a garage door on May 29, at approximately 12:15 a.m. Two males were reportedly on the video and when an officer reviewed the footage it simply appeared to be juveniles playing ding, dong, ditch. An officer was unable to locate the juveniles involved but no additional reports were received.
Unintentional fire near George B. Wright statue
A fire was reported to Fergus Falls police dispatch on May 26, at approximately 1:32 p.m., along the Otter Tail River bank downtown near the walkway and George B. Wright Statue. Police say the unintentional fire was caused by a discarded cigarette. An individual called in to report the fire and responsibility for it. The Fergus Fire Department extinguished the fire and was informed of the contact with the responsible party. Only minimal damage was sustained to underbrush.
County vehicle burglaries
A resident on Main Avenue in New York Mills reported thefts from multiple vehicles on May 26, at approximately 6:04 a.m. The person’s wallet, containing approximately $160 in cash, credit and debit card, and social security card were stolen from his vehicle. Approximately $100 was stolen from his fiance's vehicle that was parked in the same yard as well. A deputy check with several other neighbors and no other thefts were reported.
Vehicle fire
A pickup fire was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch on May 27 at approximately 11:17 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the pickup was on fire near a garage in a driveway on Albertina Lane. A fire extinguisher was used by a deputy until fire crews arrived at the scene to fully extinguish the fire. The pickup was a complete loss.