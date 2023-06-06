Vehicle vandalized with someone inside
Fergus Falls police are investigating an incident that occurred and was reported on Jun. 5, at approximately 7:31 p.m., in the parking lot of a discount store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210. A caller to dispatch stated that his wife went into the store at around 2:45, while his son stayed inside the vehicle while she shopped and stated that a male subject with a beard that was riding on a power scooter rammed the vehicle several times then keyed it. It was reported that the male suspect then left in a red compact car.
Backpack and items stolen from vehicle at store
A caller to dispatch on Jun. 5, at approximately 8:59 p.m., reported that her purse had been taken out of her vehicle while parked at a large discount store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210. An investigating officer learned that it was actually a backpack containing a computer and other work related items were possibly taken while parked in the lot. The value of the items taken were unknown at the time of the report.
Interesting set of keys found
A person dropped off an interesting set of keys on Jun. 5, at approximately 11:27 a.m. The person turning them in was found by her friend who had to go to work. The keys were found in the area of Kennedy Secondary School off of the 600 block of Randolph Avenue. The keys are on a lanyard that has multiple pictures of artwork by Vincent van Gogh. The lanyard also contains a Bates Motel keychain and a keychain with a picture of half of an orange, as well as a red bottle opener, one key with an auto unlock and one plain metal key. The keys were placed in the lost and found drawer and are also listed on the Fergus Falls Police Department Facebook page.
Compromising position
An officer with the Fergus Falls Police Department, on routine patrol, on Jun. 5 at approximately 3:35 p.m., observed parties that were sitting or laying in the backseat of a car on the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. When making contact with the people they explained why this behavior was suspicious. No citations were issued, but one of their parents was contacted.
Customer’s bike stolen
A customer’s bike was stolen while shopping in a large store on the 2000 block of West Lincoln Avenue on Jun. 4, at approximately 5:15 p.m., and was apparently witnessed by an employee. The person reported that his Pacific Park Avenue blue and black bicycle was stolen from the front part of the store. Video surveillance from store security showed a person loading the bike into the back of a white Subaru or similar vehicle and then leaving.
Vehicle left on roadway after tire falls off
A passerby contacted Fergus Falls police on Jun. 4, at approximately 10:26 a.m., reporting that a vehicle with a tire that had fallen off was blocking part of the roadway on North Tower Road and nobody appeared to be with the vehicle. When an officer responded they noted that it appeared that the front axle of the vehicle had snapped and the front driver’s side wheel was off. The officer made phone contact with the registered owner who reported that they were not injured. Arrangements were eventually made for the vehicle to be towed to a local mechanic.
Warming house vandalized yet again
The Lake Alice warming house on Lakeside Drive was apparently vandalized yet again. The damage was reported by a city employee to Fergus Falls police on May 31, at approximately 7:59 a.m. The damage included a toilet bowl tank cover and toilet paper dispenser that was destroyed. The incident was estimated to have occurred between 1 p.m. on May 30 and 7:53 a.m. on May 31. An estimate of the damages was not available at the time of the report.
Man injured in life threatening crash during motorcycle run
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Jun. 3, at approximately 12:34 p.m., along with emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Golf Course Road and Stalker Lake Road just northwest of Long Lake. A 69 year old male was part of the Veteran’s Memorial Motorcycle Run, ran into the side and rear of another party in the run as they began slowing down to turn into the Stalker Lake Golf Course. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver’s actions prior to the crash indicated that he didn’t see the front of the pack turning until it was too late when he hit the brakes causing the motorcycle to crash. The man sustained severe head, leg and foot injuries. The man was transported by medical helicopter from Stalker Lake Golf Course. The motorcycle was inoperable after the crash. The man’s injuries were life threatening but the man’s current status is unknown, but the sheriff’s office stated that he was not wearing a helmet. In addition to the sheriff’s office, Dalton Rescue, Ashby Ambulance, Fargo Life Link III responded to the crash scene.
Deck fire causes extensive damage
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and area fire crews were called to a deck fire that was reported on Jun. 4, at approximately 5:58 p.m., on the 49000 of 505th Avenue, near Perham. The homeowner’s grill caught fire on their deck. The resident tried to push it away from his home with his 4-wheeler, but the 4-wheeler also caught fire. The 4-wheeler and grill were a total loss. Moderate surface damage was sustained to the home’s siding, as well as burns on the deck. The man suffered minor second degree burns during the incident and was treated at the scene, but refused transport to the hospital. The damage total was $10,000.
Bear struck
A semi truck driver for the Jennie-O company reported that he had struck a bear on Jun. 2, at approximately 6:08 p.m., on the 100 block of North Boardman Avenue in New York Mills. The sheriff’s office said the bear was apparently still alive and had landed near a fence by the VFW.
Multiple reports of mailbox damage
Multiple reports of damaged mailboxes in rural Otter Tail County were received at the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch starting on Jun. 1. The locations included the 45000 block of County Highway 31, 45000 block of 270th Avenue, 44000 block of 275th Avenue, Crystal Springs Drive, the 25000 and 26000 block of 460th Avenue, Crystal Beach Road. In some of the cases it looked as if the mailboxes had been run over.
Cabin owner concerned about crop dusting plane
A caller to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Jun. 1, at approximately 8 a.m. reported that they were upset about a crop spraying plane flying over their cabin. The cabin owner wondered if it was normal for crop planes to fly so low to the ground due to it scaring him. A deputy advised the cabin owner that this was normal behavior for those types of planes. The deputy also noted that the cabin owner had no further questions or concerns.