Car strikes pedestrian
Fergus Falls police arrested two individuals following an incident involving a motor vehicle hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene on Sept. 7.
Otter Tail County District Court Records state that a Fergus Falls police officer was dispatched, at approximately 11:50 a.m., to the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Sheridan Street and located two individuals at the scene. One of the individuals indicated that they were delivering mail for the postal service and traveling eastbound on Vernon and observe someone stopped on a hoverboard on the northwest corner of Sheridan and Vernon. A dark vehicle pulled up to the stop sign and began yelling at the person. The individual then crossed the intersection and the vehicle sped up and swerved toward them and the passenger door opened and hit them and knocked them down.
The formal court complaint states that the vehicle at that point fled the scene at a high rate of speed. The officer spoke to the victim who said they were at the stop sign waiting to cross the street when the dark vehicle pulled up and the occupants began yelling. The victim recognized the passenger as Kristine Evonne Nichols, 42, of Fergus Falls.
The victim attempted to pull out their phone and record right before they were struck. The victim was limping and complaining of wrist pain and had some abrasions.
The vehicle license plate was identifiable and the officer confirmed it was registered to Samantha Rae Holte, 18, of Fergus Falls.
Court records further indicated that the officer proceeded to Nichols' residence and asked Nichols about a traffic accident and she initially denied any knowledge of it but then started talking about the victim and how she had been in disagreements with them recently and threatened them. She denied she had done anything. The officer informed Nichols that there was a video and then Nichols said she was a passenger in Holte's car and they saw the victim and she directed Holte to drive toward him.
Nichols was placed under arrest and made statements that she assaulted the victim and she would assault them again and the assaults would continue. Another officer went to Holte’s residence and observed her vehicle with marks on the passenger door. She said she was driving with Nichols that day and stopped at a stop sign and Nichols and the victim exchanged words. The victim then continued through the intersection and Nichols told Holte to drive straight which was a different route that they would normally take to where they were going.
Nichols was charged with felony assault-second degree-dangerous weapon with her next court appearance on Oct. 2.
Holte was charged with two felony counts in the incident, assault-second degree-dangerous weapon and aiding an offender to avoid arrest-harbor/conceal with an upcoming initial appearance - rule 8 hearing on Sept. 18.
Stop light pole struck in crash
Fergus Falls police responded to the scene of a crash involving a single vehicle with minor injuries on Sept. 10, at approximately 1:42 a.m., near the intersection of North Broadway and Lincoln Avenue. Police learned that a Fergus Falls man was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Avenue when he said he blacked out and struck a stop light pole. The man sustained an abrasion on his forearm, while a passenger in the vehicle was not injured. Light damage was reported to the pole, but the man’s vehicle was deemed to be totaled, including a broken axle and airbags being deployed.
Vehicle rolls onto tracks from parking lot
A report of a car on the railroad tracks came into Fergus Falls police dispatch on Sept. 10, at approximately 5:23 p.m., near Ottertail Drive, adjacent to County Road 1. A responding officer learned that the person’s vehicle had rolled onto the railroad tracks from a parking lot north of the tracks. Beyer’s Towing was able to remove the vehicle from the tracks. Otter Tail Valley Railroad was notified of the incident and removal.
Graffiti reported at for Regional Treatment Center
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a report on Sept. 10, at approximately 8:56 a.m., of graffiti on wooden boards in the courtyard. The info was passed to Fergus Falls City Hall.
Yard art stolen
A gazing ball and stand were stolen from a Fergus Falls residence’s front yard and reported to Fergus Falls police on Sept. 9, at approximately 7:31 p.m. The yard art was valued at $80 and was estimated to have been taken in the prior two to three days. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Wine stolen
A resident on the 400 block of East Everett Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police dispatch on Sept. 8, at approximately 9:40 p.m., to report that a half bottle of wine was missing from their refrigerator.
Propane smell investigated
Emergency department staff at Lake Region Healthcare contacted Fergus Falls police to have them check out a room that smelled of propane. Officers determined that the smell was coming from a drain and was not a hazard.
Hospital patient reports vehicle stolen
A hospital patient at Sanford in Fargo contacted Fergus Falls police to report that he was missing his car, a Mercury Sable. Police listed the car in the statewide stolen database.
Hot chip challenge
Fergus Falls police and Ringdahl Ambulance were dispatched to the Roosevelt Education Center on Sep. 6, at approximately 12:32 p.m. on a report of an individual who had asthma and was having difficulty breathing. When police and emergency personnel arrived on scene they learned that the individual was having an undesirable experience to the social media hot chip challenge.
Four wheeler crash near Mud Lake
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took two calls related to an ATV crash just northwest of Mud Lake in Maine Township, on Sept. 8.
The first one, received at approximately 7:42 p.m., came from a resident who had come across an older male and a young female on 330th Street that had gotten thrown from a four wheeler after taking a turn too fast. The male driver was the only one that appeared to have minor injuries and had passed out. When he woke up, he and the female left on the four wheeler. The resident was not able to get a license plate. A deputy extensively checked the area, but was unable to locate the four wheeler or its occupants.
In a later call, at approximately 11:14 p.m., a woman reported to Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch that her husband had fallen earlier and hit his head and was in a lot of pain on his right side. When a deputy responded they learned that the male was actually the same one from the previous four wheeler crash call requesting assistance due to his injuries. The sheriff’s office said while there, the man became unconscious and was later flown to Sanford in Fargo. The man’s daughter also had a scraped knee and began vomiting while at the scene. She was later transported by ambulance to Lake Region Healthcare to be treated for her injuries.
Camper fire
A camper fire was reported on Sept. 10, at approximately 10:35 a.m., on the 42000 block of Head Lake Road, about two miles south of Richville. The sheriff’s office said the fire possibly started near a water heater. The camper was a total loss, with two neighboring campers also sustaining damage from the fire.
Road rage reported in Battle Lake
An incident of road rage was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 8, at approximately 12:31 p.m., near the intersection of North Lake Avenue and Lakeshore Drive, in Battle Lake. The victim reported that it was a male in a neon construction vest with North Dakota license plates. The victim said a Chevrolet Impala was tailgating them, so they went around a vehicle that they thought was turning but it didn’t. The Impala then passed them on the right and threw an empty bottle of water and brake checked. The victim said the Impala continued traveling northbound. A deputy attempting to locate the vehicle noted in the call for service that the vehicle description did not match, however, noted that the victim was positive it had a North Dakota license plate.