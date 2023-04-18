Burger King building struck
Fergus Falls police received a report from an employee of Burger King on the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue on Apr. 17, at approximately 5:15 p.m., of a vehicle that had hit the building causing severe structural damage. The employee did not have a vehicle description. When an officer responded they learned that when an individual had dropped off someone else who worked there, they had pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and struck the building. The employee had planned on telling management at the location, but hadn’t yet. At the time of the report no estimate of damages had yet been received.
Vehicle tire vandalized
A report of vandalism to a vehicle was received by Fergus Falls police on Apr. 17, at approximately 10:28 a.m., on the 400 block of Maple Avenue. When an officer responded to the location, they learned from a person that on Apr. 13, they had discovered a drill bit in the rear driver’s side tire of their vehicle. There were no suspects at the time of the report.
Fake email
A resident on the 400 block of West Fir Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Apr. 17, at approximately 10:03 a.m., to report that they had received a disturbing email from someone claiming to be the US Department of Justice and threatening their arrest. A responding officer informed the person that the email was fake.
Pokemon cards stolen in store theft
Fergus Falls police were called to a store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 on Apr. 14, at approximately 7:10 p.m., on a report of a theft. When an officer arrived a juvenile was being detained in an office. The officer learned that the juvenile had attempted to conceal and take $120 in Pokemon cards. The youth received a citation for theft and was released to the care of a parent.
Person calls police concerned for arrest
A Fergus Falls resident called the Fergus Falls Police Department dispatch on Apr. 14, at approximately 10:12 p.m., concerned that officers were on their way over to arrest them or have them committed. The resident stated that they were getting their information from Morrison County authorities. Otter Tail County dispatchers then contacted Morrison, who stated they knew nothing about it and that the resident calls their dispatch quite frequently, worried that they were coming to get them. The resident was advised that Morrison County law enforcement was not looking for them.
Firearm left in hotel room
An employee of a hotel on the 400 block of Western Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Apr. 16, at approximately 12:31 p.m., to report that a guest had left a firearm behind in a room. An officer reached out to the guest and he acknowledged they had left his HK P30 handgun in his room upon checkout. The man described the firearm to the officer and it was returned to the man.
Turkeys ruining neighborhood
A resident on the 600 block of Woodland Drive contacted Fergus Falls police on Apr. 12 at approximately 12:28 p.m., looking for advice and stated he was having a terrible time with wild turkeys in his yard. The man had already spoken with the DNR and he stated that they had no problems with him getting rid of them, but inquired about the laws regarding shooting in the city limits. When an officer contacted the man, they learned that damages had been done to bushes in his yard as the turkeys were eating berries off of them, however the man was told he could not shoot them, which he understood.
Reports of multiple mailboxes damaged in county
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple reports of mailboxes damaged between Apr. 16 and 17. In one case reported on Apr. 17, at approximately 4:27 p.m., on 430th Avenue it appeared that a mailbox had been hit with a blunt object, and the resident reported that others in the area to the north had also been vandalized. In another report on Apr. 16, at approximately 1:19 p.m., a report came in from 418th Avenue where five mailboxes had been damaged. Another damaged mailbox was also reported damaged on 388th Street, also on Apr. 16.
Citation issued for not clearing windshield following crash
An Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a crash near the intersection North State Highway 106 and East Main Avenue near Deer Creek on Apr. 16 at approximately 8:41 a.m. The crash involved a motorist driving a vehicle traveling southbound on State Highway 106 that came to a stop sign turning eastbound onto County Highway 50. While another vehicle that was traveling eastbound on County Highway 50 did not see the other driver making a turn and struck them. The call for service indicates that a deputy observed that the driver of the second vehicle had not cleared his windshield from a recent snow storm. The driver was issued a citation for an obstructed view.
Sticking rifle out window while turkey hunting
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Apr. 16, at approximately 8:03 p.m., reporting that they had observed someone in a red Pontiac Grand Prix sticking a rifle out of a window while parked in the middle of a roadway on County Highway 33. A deputy located the vehicle and stopped it and identified the occupants. Two people in the vehicle stated they were out hunting and scouting for turkeys. One of the individuals admitted to pointing a gun out of the car for the purpose of hunting and was warned for the violation.