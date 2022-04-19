Semi rollover backs up traffic on I-94
The Minnesota State Patrol and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a semi rollover and was blocking lanes on the morning of Apr. 18, near mile marker 50. The state patrol said a freight-liner semi was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 when it went off the road and rolled in the ditch. Traffic was stopped for approximately 20 minutes while crews responded. Traffic was eventually able to proceed in the left lane. The driver was transported to Lake Region Healthcare with what were believed to be nonlife-threatening injuries. The roadway conditions at the time of the crash were snow and ice covered.
Bus crash reported
Fergus Falls police are investigating a crash that occurred on Apr.18 afternoon involving an Otter Express bus. An employee at the bus company dispatch contacted police reporting a party had backed into the bus while in a store parking lot at 2002 West Lincoln Avenue. The dispatcher reported no damage to the bus and minor damage to the car, but said the driver of the car drove off and said they would fix their light. Police say the bus driver was unable to get the license plate of the car. An officer advised Otter Express that they could document the incident with photos, if they felt necessary, and they could follow up if needed if they were also contacted by the driver of the car.
Plow hits mailbox
A resident on Cleveland Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on the afternoon of Apr. 18 about how they were informed that an Otter Tail County Highway Department plow hit her mailbox. A responding officer photographed the damaged mailbox, and informed the OTC Highway Maintenance Supervisor of the complaint. The supervisor said her department would take care of it. The resident was notified of their intentions.
In a pickle
A truck was vandalized while its driver was inside a church youth group meeting. The incident was reported on Apr. 14, stating to Fergus Falls police that they were inside the meeting from 6:50 until 10:15 p.m. and had parked their truck near the graffiti art in the lot on the 200 block of North Union Avenue. When they were getting ready to leave they noticed there were pickles and juice on the hood of the truck. Police determined that the paint on the hood was permanently damage. No estimate of damages was provided.
Vehicle keyed
An employee at Lake Region Healthcare contacted Fergus Falls police on Apr. 14, stating she had just left work to find that someone had keyed her vehicle. Pictures were taken of the damage.
Large shoplifting theft
Fergus Falls police were called to a large store on West State Highway 210 on Apr. 15, at approximately 2:14 p.m. on a report of a shoplifter that was being detained. Police say Carrie Price, no age given, with a last known address in Eagle Bend, was arrested for gross misdemeanor theft. Police say Price bypassed the last point of sale attempting to leave the store with items worth a total of $514.04, Price was transported to the Otter Tail County Detention Center, booked and released.
Fishing equipment stolen
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report of stolen fishing supplies on Apr. 13, near a location on County Highway 73. The person reported missing four rods and reels from his boat sometime after deer season when he had put it in storage. The sheriff’s office said the items included a Baitmaster Shimano C150, valued at $440, an Uggly Stick valued at $75, one spin cast valued at $125 and two Zebco 6’ red 6’6’ valued at $100, making a grand total of $865. The boat was parked in storage at the person’s residence sometime after mid-November.