Two Fergus Falls residents involved in I-94 crash
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash with injuries involving two Fergus Falls residents on Apr. 23, at approximately 2:43 p.m. A 2019 Chevy Equinox driven by Steven Owen Fitz, 74, near milepost 71, was traveling westbound on I-94, when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a cable median barrier.
Fitz was not injured but his passenger, Gayle Lynn Fitz, 71, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, where her condition is unknown at this time.
In addition to the state patrol, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Ashby Fire & Ambulance and the Minnesota DNR responded at the scene.
False alarm at the hospital
A general alarm notice that the Fergus Falls Fire Department and law enforcement received on Apr. 24, at approximately 4:11 p.m., was eventually canceled by Lake Region Healthcare staff. A responding officer spoke with security staff on site and they revealed that the false alarm was caused by burnt popcorn.
Bow stolen from truck
A resident on the 800 block of Mt. Faith Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Apr. 24, at approximately 12:16 p.m., reporting a theft of property out of their truck. A Mathews Halon brand compound bow was taken from the back seat of a pickup, while parked in the resident’s driveway. The theft was believed to have occurred the night of Apr. 17 into the morning of Apr. 18. The estimated value of the compound bow was $1,000. There were no suspects at the time the report was made.
Protest in Triangle Park
A restaurant business owner on the 1200 block of North Union Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Apr. 23, at approximately 2:56 p.m., that there was a male wearing a green mask and a green teal colored jacket with a tall and lanky frame burning what appeared to be an American flag. When an officer responded, they learned that a male had burned a Confederate flag in Triangle Park. The officer was unable to locate the suspect.
Goose assisted
A resident on the 800 block of East Cavour Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Apr. 23, at approximately 8:09 p.m., looking for some assistance with a goose that was tangled up in a fishline. Upon arrival by an officer, it was discovered that the goose had a fishing line on its wing and was not injured. Assistance was provided to the animal.
Vehicle slides into school bus
A vehicle traveling southbound on North Buse Street near West Maple Avenue, on Apr. 21, slid into a school bus which was traveling eastbound on Maple. When an officer responded to the collision, at approximately 8:06 a.m., they discovered minor damage to the bus, but the other vehicle had to be towed from the scene due to heavy damage. There were no injuries, but the driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for driving after revocation.
Multiple road signs found in water
A local excavator contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Apr. 24, at approximately 1:29 p.m., reporting multiple road signs that were found in the water near a bridge adjacent to the intersection of County Highway 75 and 450th Street in Blowers Township about five southwest of Sebeka. The excavator inquired of the dispatcher if they should dig them out. Dispatch forwarded the call to the Otter Tail County Highway Department for investigation.
Power line sparking
A resident near the intersection of 430th Avenue and County Highway 14, in Rush Lake Township, east of Richville, reported the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch that there was a fire in a ditch possibly from a transformer. When a deputy arrived at the location, it was determined that there was a tree branch on a power line causing a spark. The call for service stated that the power company was notified of the situation.
Section of County Road 35 to be closed
A representative of Mark Sand and Gravel contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Apr. 19, at approximately 1:40 p.m., to report that County Highway 35 will be closed from the north city limits of Underwood to County Highway 18 for reconstruction that began on Apr. 24.
Cattle running loose
An Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol on Apr. 18, at approximately 3:40 p.m., observed four head of cattle running loose on the roadway on the 40000 block of County Highway 35 near Dent. The deputy chased the cattle back into the pasture. The owner of the cattle was notified by phone.