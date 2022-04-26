North Dakota woman appears on check forgery charges
A North Dakota woman made an initial appearance in Otter Tail County District Court on Apr. 25 on check forgery charges stemming from a storage locker burglary in Wisconsin.
According to court records, on Apr. 7, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m. a Fergus Falls Police Deparmartment detective received information from Mills Fleet Farm on West Lincoln Ave. The loss prevention department supplied the detective with documents that indicated on Nov. 13, 2020, they received a check at the gas station in the amount of $66.48 written on a Hiawatha Bank check on a checking account labeled as “Miracle for Marlee, Brian Mark.” Loss prevention also told police that they had received notification from a Pierce County, Wisconsin, investigator that the check in question had been stolen from a checkbook in their jurisdiction and the suspect was Cheryl Smeltzer, 39, of Sheldon, North Dakota.
The detective learned that investigators from Pierce County, Wisconsin, had investigated a storage locker burglary that a checkbook had been taken from, and Smeltzer apparently was providing and issuing checks on this account throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Through video surveillance police were able to get a positive match with Smeltzer’s driver’s license. In working with a Pierce County, Wisconsin, investigator, the person who the checks were stolen from was contacted and signed an affidavit of forgery.
Smeltzer was charged with check forgery, a gross misdemeanor. She was booked and released on bail, with her next court appearance scheduled Jun. 15
Moorhead man flees and causes crash
A Moorhead man is currently in custody at the Otter County Detention Center on two felony charges following a high speed pursuit with a Minnesota State Patrol trooper that occurred on Apr. 14, on Interstate 94 in Otter Tail County.
According to court records, while on routine patrol, the trooper observed a vehicle driven by Marcus Gardy Suah, 23, traveling 78 mph in a 70 mph zone while the roads were icy and snow was blowing.
The trooper then ran the license plate of the vehicle and received a stolen vehicle notice. After the trooper started initiating a stop, court records say that Suah only increased his speed and made no attempts to pull over.
Eventually, Suah failed to stop at a stop sign and continued on, then failing to stop at a stop light, resulting Suah’s vehicle T-boning another vehicle.
After the crash, Suah did get out of the vehicle after it had been disabled. When the trooper made contact he asked Suah if the vehicle he was driving was stolen, to which Suah did not answer. The owner of the stolen vehicle was contacted to be made aware the vehicle was recovered and towed.
Suah made his first court appearance on Apr. 25, and was formally charged with fleeing and receiving stolen property, both felonies. He was also charged with misdemeanor reckless driving, and is currently being held on $7,500 bond or $750 cash for conditional release.
Suah’s next court date is scheduled for an omnibus hearing on Jun. 1.
Tire slashed
Fergus Falls Police Department dispatch took a report of vandalism to a vehicle on the 800 block of Laurel Avenue on Apr. 25 at approximately 11:21 a.m. The owner of the vehicle stated to police that sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m. unknown individuals slashed the passenger front tire. The value of the damage to the tire was estimated at approximately $50.
Children fighting in street
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of children fighting and punching each other in the face on Apr. 22, at approximately 1:03 p.m. near the intersection of East Fir Avenue and Timber Place. An officer learned that in addition to the hitting, the children were also chasing each other with sticks down Fir Avenue. Police also learned that it was on ongoing issue and a lack of parental supervision at that corner. Extra patrol was going to be provided in the future, as well as addressing the concerning behavior with students, parents and the bus driver.
Property sale in Alexandria prompts concern
A Fergus Falls resident contacted dispatch with the Fergus Falls Police Department on Apr. 24, at approximately 2:21 p.m. regarding a property sale in Alexandria that was sold before an investigation was completed. The resident further went on to report that the sale would be in the media shortly and have a global impact. A responding officer observed that the resident was possibly manic and very random in their statements, speaking about some unknown connection between Alexandria, Minnesota, and Alexandria, Egypt.