Car repairs in library parking lot
An employee of the Fergus Falls Public Library at 205 Hampden Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Apr. 10, at approximately 6:45 p.m., to report that a vehicle had broken down and was jacked up on blocks in the parking lot. When an officer responded they spoke with a man who was observed working on the vehicle. He stated he thought it was a good spot to work on his truck and had it on jacks, doing rear brake work in the lot. The man told the officer that he would have the vehicle moved later in the evening. The library employee who had contacted police was informed of the arrangement and said it was okay. The man was advised to make contact with the library for permission prior to doing any vehicle repairs in the future.
Youths warned to stay off of hill by river
Fergus Falls police responded to an anonymous report on Apr. 10, at approximately 5 p.m., of a large number of youths playing on the hill behind a bank adjacent to West Washington Avenue. The hill still had snow and the person was worried about the youths slipping into the river by mistake. An officer made contacts with the youths and advised them about the snow being wet and slippery and to be careful when being around the river. The call for service indicated the youths were sent on their way.
Major dumping reported
The Fergus Falls Police Department dispatch received a report on Apr. 10, at approximately 7:04 a.m., reporting several containers of motor oil and broken glass in a dumpster and on the ground at a restaurant on the 1100 block of Pebble Lake Road. When an officer arrived, in addition to several containers of motor oil, there were containers of hydraulic fluid, fuel, oil filters and fluorescent light bulbs left in and around the dumpsters. It was estimated by the business that the dumping took place after 3 p.m. on Apr. 9. Police found no identifying objects amongst the debris.
E-bicycle battery probable cause of fire
Fergus Falls fire and police were called to a home fire on the 1500 block of Mt. Faith Avenue on Apr. 7, at approximately 12:54 a.m. Fire department personnel that arrived on scene located the fire in a southeast room of the residence/dining room area. The fire was able to be extinguished with little to no structural damage, however moderate property and some damage was reported inside the home. The fire was believed to have been started by e-cycle batteries being stored in the residence. There were no injuries and the homeowners were assisted by the American Red Cross.
Unemployment claim fraud
A Fergus Falls resident contacted police on Apr. 6, at approximately 1:18 p.m., that they had received a letter from Otter Tail County notifying their office that someone matching the person’s identity in California had received $7,500 from that state’s unemployment office. An officer speaking with the person, gave them identity theft information and advised them and a family member to follow up with the California Employment Development Department.
Suspicious questions
The manager of a gas station and convenience store on the 1800 block of East Fir Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police following a phone call from a male claiming to be the owner of the business as well as the manager and asking how much money was in the cash register. The male had called two days prior with similar questions. When an officer investigated, they learned that the male caller would hang up, when the staff of the business would tell him they were going to call the police. The call originated from an unknown number. The business requested extra patrol for the time being and was going to follow up with their telephone provider.
Man claiming to be Jesus Christ passes through town
An employee at a financial institution on the 1800 block of West Lincoln Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Apr. 4, at approximately 9:13 a.m., to report a mid 30’s possibly homeless male had been hanging around their business most of that morning and were concerned for the man’s welfare. He had told staff that he was trying to hitchhike to New York and also stated that he was Jesus Christ. When an officer arrived and spoke to the individual, he stated that he was walking across the country. The officer observed that he was set up with food and supplies and did not need or want any assistance from law enforcement at that time.
NYM car wash overhead doors struck
The owner of a car wash in New York Mills on Miller Street contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Apr. 8, at approximately 10:24 a.m., to report that one of their overhead doors had been hit. The owner stated that it had happened about midnight on Apr. 8 and they were reviewing surveillance video to see if they could identify the vehicle at fault. A couple of panels and the rail system were damaged with a total damage assessment of over $1,000.
Suspicious chip
A business in Dunvilla on Old 59 Road contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Apr. 7, at approximately 9:37 a.m., and reported a suspicious chip on a credit card that fell off on their counter while swiping the card. When a deputy reached out to the business they learned that it was unknown if the chip accidentally fell off or if it was used in a criminal manner. Surveillance video was reviewed, but the deputy could not determine at that point what had happened. The case remains an active investigation.
Parties advised to get defective vehicle off the road
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call on Apr. 5 at approximately 3:58 a.m., reporting a vehicle fire just south of County Highway 24 on 200th Avenue, east of Erhard. A responding deputy learned that the vehicle had gotten stuck and was then apparently being shifted between the reverse and drive gears when the transmission blew up and the vehicle started on fire. It was at first believed that a private tow was being arranged to remove it from the roadway. Later on, in another call a complaint was received about the same vehicle. Another deputy informed the driver of the vehicle that they had until nightfall on Apr. 5 to get the vehicle removed or the sheriff’s department would have to intervene. The individual said he was working on getting a trailer. The call for service noted that the vehicle was picked up by 4:26 p.m. that afternoon.
Wallet stolen at funeral
A Henning man residing on Highway 108 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch on Apr. 4, at approximately 3:38 p.m., to report that his wife’s wallet was stolen at a funeral that had taken place that morning sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The wallet contained about $400 cash, $200 in gift cards, two credit cards and insurance cards. The case is a pending investigation.