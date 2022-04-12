Armored truck rollover near Vergas
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving an armored truck on Apr. 6, at approximately 7:44 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the Rochester armored vehicle was entering the roadway heading eastbound on County Highway 60 near the County Highway 4 intersection near Vergas and lost control and slid into the south ditch. The truck then rolled onto its right side. There were two occupants in the truck, and neither were injured. The incident was forwarded to the Otter Tail County Highway Department for a ditch inspection in relation to the crash.
Police involved in incident at hospital
Fergus Falls police were called to Lake Region Healthcare on Apr. 11, at approximately 4:01 a.m. to assist with an unruly patient in the emergency department. Police say the person had to be restrained after they lashed out at a nurse trying to administer medications. The individual was restrained for safety reasons until emergency department staff could apply soft restraints. No charges were filed in the incident.
IRS notifies woman that someone stole identity
A woman followed up with Fergus Falls police on Apr. 8, at approximately 4:14 p.m. reporting that her social security number, as well as her identity and business address was used to file a fraudulent tax return on Feb. 9, seeking a $1,400 refund into a checking account. Police say the woman was already following IRS protocols for the fraudulent filing, but reported the incident in case further instances of identity theft occurred. Police say the IRS is the lead agency for the criminal investigation.
Trailer problems
A caller near the intersection of East Fir Avenue and Sunset Drive contacted Fergus Falls police on Apr. 7, at approximately 9:55 p.m. reporting a problem with her trailer and how a metal piece had fallen off. She also told dispatch that she wanted to leave the trailer in the roadway overnight. Dispatch informed the woman that this was not an option and to try to get it moved. The caller then found the missing piece of metal and was going to attempt to move the trailer. When an officer responded to the scene a short time later, he learned that the woman was moving items on a trailer, and the trailer detached from the vehicle. The officer also observed that the trailer was hooked up and legally parked upon their arrival.
Possible hit and run
Fergus Falls police responded to a possible hit and run crash on Apr. 7, at approximately 10:34 p.m. on the 300 block of West Lincoln Avenue. Police say a white pickup backed into another person’s GMC pickup, which was legally parked. The owner of the vehicle that was struck informed an officer that they observed the occupants of the vehicle to be an elderly couple, and a female in the passenger seat. The person indicated that it appeared that they did not know they had backed into the parked vehicle. Police later located the driver of the other vehicle. The person refused to give insurance info, and the owner of the vehicle indicated they would not be filing a claim.
Motorist issued complaint for careless driving in crash
Fergus Falls Police responded to a crash near the intersection of North Union and West Summit Avenues on Apr. 7, at approximately 3:39 p.m. A motorist driving westbound on Summit failed to yield the right of way and struck another vehicle driving southbound on Union Avenue, before leaving the scene of the crash. Police say no injuries were reported. The struck vehicle had to be towed from the scene. The motorist who drove away will be issued a long form complaint for careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and no proof of insurance.
Electrical pole fire
The Fergus Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 1205 College Street on Apr. 6, at approximately 11:12 p.m. for an electrical pole that was on fire. Otter Tail Power was notified and Fergus Falls police assisted.
Inappropriate drawings
A resident living on the 700 block of Laurel Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Apr. 6, at approximately 2:12 p.m. requesting extra patrol from school staff around McKinley Park during the evening hours. The resident stated to an officer that unknown people were making inappropriate drawings on playground equipment.
Bobcat catches fire
Pelican Rapids Fire Department, along with assistance from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a Bobcat that was on fire on Apr. 11, at approximately 8:29 p.m. that was three feet from a building with vehicles in it at 40134 Maplewood Drive in Pelican Rapids. A deputy learned that someone had plugged the machine in for the night and a neighbor called them about the fire. The fire was extinguished. There was no estimate of damages.
Person scammed into sending money via CashApp
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a scam from a woman living near East Leaf Lake on Apr. 10, at approximately 7:54 p.m. The woman reported that they had sent $100 to an organization via CashApp. People from the organization had text messaged the person demanding $300 or they would send her info to the “Chinese.” The woman was advised to report the fraud to her bank.