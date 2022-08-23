Man injured in lawn tractor roll-over
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch took a report of a rolled mower in a ditch off of County Highway 22, on Aug. 17, at approximately 8:51 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the man had been mowing his lawn when a tire on the mower got stuck in a culvert and then rolled on top of the man. The man only sustained broken ribs, but was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle.
Illegal gun suspected
A resident on the 800 block of Laurel Street contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department on Aug. 18, at approximately 8:55 a.m., with concerns about an illegal gun in her residence that was her late son’s firearm. Upon investigation, an officer learned that the woman was wanting to keep the gun for sentimental reasons, but was afraid that it was illegal for her to possess. The officer informed the woman that the firearm was not illegal to possess and helped her make arrangements for her to have it checked for functionality at a local gun dealer if she chose to do so. The firearm was eventually checked and it was clear. The officer stated that the woman did not have the .223 ammunition for the gun.
Cement mixer truck runs stop sign
Fergus Falls police were contacted by someone near the intersection of Cleveland and Fir Avenues on Aug. 17, at approximately 10:42 a.m., reporting a cement mixer truck that was traveling in the eastbound lane of Fir and was witnessed not coming to a stop at the 4-way intersection. The truck was then observed going to the construction site at the armory building on Cecil Avenue. An officer spoke with the driver of the truck about the complaint and the man stated that he was not familiar with Fergus Falls and did not see the 4-way stop. The man was advised by the officer to drive carefully, especially with a fully loaded truck.
Get well card stolen from mailbox
A resident on the 100 block of North Mill Street contacted Fergus Falls police on Aug. 17, at approximately 12:09 p.m., reporting that he had put two get well cards for his girlfriend in a mailbox and then discovered that the door was open and one of the cards was missing, while he had been in the hospital. There were no suspects.
Cow struck
A motorist near the intersection of State Highway 108 and 265th Street near Henning was involved in a collision with a cow on Aug. 19, at approximately 4:09 a.m., north of the railroad tracks. The motorist was traveling northbound on 108 when they encountered a herd of cattle on the roadway. The motorist collided with one of the cows. The sheriff’s office said very little damage was sustained to their vehicle. There were no injuries reported in the collision.
Neighbor’s shooting draws complaint
A resident on Twin Lakes Circle in Amor Township west of Otter Tail Lake reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 18, at approximately 4:42 p.m., that they had concerns with neighbors that were across the lake shooting and they had another nearby neighbor that had reported a bullet hole in the eave of his home. A deputy spoke with the party in person about shooting safely and advised him of neighbors hearing bullets going by their houses.
No buffalo on the road
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a report of buffalo on the road on the 57000 block of County Highway 56, about four and half miles due east of New York Mills on Aug. 22, at approximately 9:38 a.m. When a deputy went to the area of the report, no buffalo were found.