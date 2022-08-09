Phone stolen from apartment
An apartment resident on West Summit Avenue contacted Fergus Falls police on Aug. 8, at approximately 2:14 p.m., that her phone had been missing since Aug. 6. The woman did give an officer the name of a possible suspect who may have taken it. The missing phone is a black Samsung Galaxy A03S, valued at $180. Police stated that more follow up would be completed.
Strange things reported at house
A resident on Stanton Avenue reported to Fergus Falls Police on Aug. 3, at approximately 8:23 a.m. that there were people harassing her at times and reported strange things were happening at her house. When an officer spoke to the woman she specifically said she was having issues with a biker gang going by the name “SOS” that was harassing her, but was unable to substantiate who specifically or a description of the people.
Store contacts police about panhandler
A team leader from a large discount store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 contacted Fergus Falls police on Aug. 3, at approximately 12:41p.m. regarding a female panhandler who had been on their property for several weeks. An officer gave the member of management advice regarding the trespassing woman.
Woman falls asleep at drive thru
Fergus Falls police were called by a restaurant on East Fir Avenue on Aug. 2, at approximately 9:55 a.m., reporting a female that was falling asleep at the wheel and passing out while waiting at the drive thru window, driving a blue Chevy Equinox. The person reporting the situation to police also said that afterwards, the woman drove west on Fir Avenue and they noticed there were children in the car. An officer checked northbound on Friberg Avenue and across Fir, and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Gas siphoned from boat
A boat owner contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 8, at approximately 3:36 p.m. fuel missing and possibly siphoned from their boat. The person told a deputy that he had put five gallons in a couple weeks prior and at the time of the report that the gas was missing and the boat’s fuel gauge was showing empty. The sheriff’s office said there are no suspects at this time and advised the man to call dispatch if any suspicious boaters are noted or any other suspicious activity is observed.
Candidate reports drone
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office reported that an unnamed candidate who was running in the primary elections contacted dispatch on Aug. 8, at approximately 11:09 p.m., stating that they were seeing a drone fly over their yard near their children playing on a trampoline. Upon investigation by a deputy it was revealed that the incident with the drone occurred around 6:15 p.m. and they stated that their children described a 4-prop drone hovering over their backyard momentarily about the “height of the chimney” before heading in a southerly direction. The candidate was concerned that the incident was politically motivated, but did not have anyone in mind in the area as a suspect. The deputy checked an area around Eagle Lake and stated that no one they spoke with saw any drones in the area that night, nor did the deputy observe anything himself.
Irrigator sprays motorcycle driver
A man piloting a motorcycle near the intersection of 270th Street and County Highway 111 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office on Aug. 2, at approximately 7:18 a.m., reporting that he was sprayed by an irrigator while riding his motorcycle to work. The man reported it hit his face and that he was concerned that there was some kind of chemical or fertilizer in the water. The man also reported concerns that the water could damage his motorcycle. When a deputy spoke with the owner of the irrigator, they stated that it does not usually reach the roadway but the wind probably assisted in carrying the water to the roadway and also stated to the deputy that there wasn’t anything in the water for the motorcyclist to be concerned about.