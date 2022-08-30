From the Record — Aug. 23 – 29, 2022
Motorcycle crash near Otter Tail Lake
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a female that was in a ditch following a motorcycle crash near the intersection of County Highway 72 and Segar Road just southwest of Otter Tail Lake on Aug. 27, at approximately 3:16 p.m. Upon arrival it was determined that a 63 year old Lake Park woman was driving the motorcycle and had been traveling on County Highway 72 and had fallen off. The woman, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained injuries to her neck and shoulder area. She was transported to Perham Health by Ringdahl Ambulance. The motorcycle was towed from the scene by a private party.
Stolen vehicle located at Fergus Falls truck stop
A vehicle reported stolen to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 25, at approximately 5:48 a.m., from an address on County Highway 35, about five miles north of Dalton was recovered at the Big Chief Truck Stop on Aug. 27, at approximately 11:39 a.m. Deputies noted no damage to the vehicle and none of its contents were taken. However, the sheriff’s office was unable to identify the suspect who brought the vehicle to the truck stop.
In a related odd twist, an employee of the truck stop contacted the sheriff’s office at approximately 6:53 p.m. the same day to report that he had heard very limited third hand information about a stolen vehicle that law enforcement had been looking for and noticed someone getting into a similar vehicle and wanted to report the incident. A deputy confirmed that it was indeed the same vehicle and that the actual owner of the vehicle, just five minutes previously had picked up the keys for the recovered vehicle from the sheriff’s office and had pulled back into Big Chief which caused confusion for the employee.
Four issued citations for trespassing at former Regional Treatment Center
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of three or four people who were trespassing at the former Regional Treatment Center at 1400 North Union Avenue on Aug. 29 at 12:06 a.m. The suspects were described as being one female, two males wearing hooded sweatshirts and one other male wearing a baseball cap with a t-shirt and jeans. Police say all four individuals were issued trespass citations.
Man harasses hospital looking for narcotics
The house supervisor at Lake Region Healthcare contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department on Aug. 27, at approximately 3:32 p.m. to report that she had taken multiple phone calls throughout the day from a man who was demanding a refill of a narcotic prescription. The supervisor also reported that the man had been told several times that they would not fill it for him and that he was getting more agitated with each call. He had also been calling the walk in clinic trying to get narcotics from there. The supervisor wanted law enforcement to be aware of it in case the man showed up in person.
Bows stolen out of storage locker
A resident on State Highway 108 contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 25, at approximately 6:10 p.m., to report that her storage unit was broken into and a crossbow and a compound bow had been stolen within the last month. The combined estimated value of the two bows was $1600. The sheriff’s office said that it appeared that the suspect accessed the property from an adjacent unit via a crawl space in the ceiling. There are no suspects at this time.
Window shot
A resident on the 43000 block of Mosquito Heights Road reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 26, at approximately 10:53 a.m., that somebody had shot out a window of their house, but had just discovered it that day and was unsure when it had occurred. Responding deputies observed a single shot to a side window of the dwelling, but were unable to locate a BB shot. The damage was estimated at $1,000.
Woman loses $5,000 in Amazon scam
A woman on Walker Avenue in New York Mills reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 24, at approximately 11:48 a.m., that she had taken cash out of an account at a local credit union and purchased gift cards to “protect her Amazon IP address” that had supposedly been compromised. The woman was in the process of getting a list together of the gift cards and amounts she purchased, but the total loss was estimated at $5000.
People lost at Inspiration Peak
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Aug. 24, at approximately 9:42 p.m., about a woman that was lost at Inspiration Peak. A deputy was able to provide directions to get back down from the peak to what turned out to be two individuals. Upon returning to the entrance, a female was evaluated and released without transport, while a male party did not need or request treatment.
Multiple farm animals loose on roadway
A person near the intersection of County Highway 50 and County Highway 75, southwest of Wadena on Aug. 28, at approximately 9:22 a.m., reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that a black and white steer, a brown and white heifer and two goats were observed walking southbound towards Highway 210. The person making the report believed the animals probably belong to Amish farmers in the area and that he would check with them later in the day.