Hit and run being investigated
A hit and run that occurred at 305 South Union Avenue in a gas station parking lot on Sept. 3, at approximately 5:03 p.m., is being investigated by the Fergus Falls Police Department. Police say a suspect driving a blue Dodge minivan rear ended a vehicle in the parking lot. No injuries were reported following the incident. Police also say the suspect also left without paying for gasoline totaling $51.28. The two incidents are still under investigation.
Door propped open at church
Fergus Falls police responded to a possible break-in at a church on 400 block of South Court Street on Sep. 1, at approximately 9:03 a.m., when a person with church reported that when they arrived at the church a door was found propped open. The person stated that the building had been locked up tight when they had left the previous night. An officer that was dispatched checked the building and nothing suspicious was found inside.
Box full of cash flagged by shipper
An employee of UPS contacted Fergus Falls police on Sep. 1, at approximately 5:10 p.m., about a suspicious package that staff had opened to inspect that was full of cash. An officer contacted and spoke with the sender of the package and advised them in depth about scams and the dangers of sending money like they were, however, the person was adamant that they were not being scammed. The person eventually went back to UPS and got their money back after speaking with the officer and did not send it, which the officer verified with UPS.
Bag of marijuana found
Fergus Falls police responded to a report from an employee of finding a bag of marijuana at a facility on North Whitford Street on Aug.. 31, at approximately 9:27 a.m. A responding officer learned that the employee found a Crown Royal bag with marijuana on the property and wanted to turn it over to police. The bag was taken for disposal.
Boating close call
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office dispatch took a call from a boat who was pulling a water skier on West McDonald Lake near Dent that said a boat had deliberately driven into their path on Sep. 1, at approximately 9:44 a.m. The driver of the boat apparently had to veer hard to avoid a collision. After the parties collected registration of the suspect and observed that the boat was still in the water near the access, they contacted dispatch. A deputy later made contact with the boat driver who had a different view of the incident, as did the operator of the water skiers boat. The sheriff’s office said the boat operator was forthcoming and apologetic and noted that it did not appear that he had intended to cause an issue. Both boat drivers estimated the distance between them at approximately 50-75 yards.