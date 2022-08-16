Man tries to lure child
A woman on Riverside Court contacted Fergus Falls police on Aug. 11, at approximately 12:50 p.m. to report that her 7-year-old son told her a man tried to lure him into his car sometime within the previous two weeks. An officer spoke with the child’s mother who stated that a black sedan with blacked out windows by the Concord Street bridge asked her son if he wanted any candy. She stated her son walked away and told the man “no.” It was also reported that the party looked like a male, but sounded like a female with slicked black hair. Extra patrol was requested for the area.
Speeding reported in residential area
An anonymous driving complaint was received by Fergus Falls police dispatch on Aug. 15, at approximately 7:56 a.m., near 1800 South Court Street. The anonymous party stated that vehicles were traveling through at a high rate of speed in the residential area. Officers will be providing extra patrol.
Juveniles break into former Regional Treatment Center
A city employee contacted Fergus Falls police on Aug. 11, at approximately 8:05 p.m. reporting two 17-year-old juveniles that had broken into the former Regional Treatment Center complex possibly trespassing on the first floor near Door 1. When an officer arrived the two juveniles were located leaving the RTC grounds and matched the suspect descriptions and they also admitted to being inside the building. The pair were both issued trespassing citations and their parents were notified.
Man harasses woman in bank line
A woman who had been harassed by someone in a drive thru lane at a bank contacted Fergus Falls police on Aug. 10, at approximately 10:22 a.m. reporting that a male driving an orange pickup pulled up behind her honking his horn and yelling insults. Upon speaking with the woman, she indicated that the man had called her a “cow” and was telling her to get off of her phone. She admitted that she swore back at the male and eventually left the drive thru. The woman did not file charges, but wanted the suspects name documented in case there were other issues.
Person injured after crashing into power pole
A call from a passing motorist to 911 prompted Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office deputies and an officer from the Fergus Falls Police Department regarding a vehicle that was in some power lines, upside down and unknown at the time of the call if there was a person inside. Upon arrival by law enforcement, it was determined that the vehicle was traveling on the 24000 block of County Highway 111, when a male party lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a power pole. The unidentified male was transported to Lake Region Healthcare by Ringdahl Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Woman doesn’t like people
An Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputy made contact with a woman on July 12, at approximately 1:43 a.m., that was traveling to Washington State from Ohio and was parked by the side of the road on 570th Avenue, about four and a half miles southeast of New York Mills. She stated to the deputy that she didn’t like sleeping at campgrounds as she didn’t like people. The deputy advised the woman that she may continue to get more law enforcement visits if she continued parking at places like that along her route.