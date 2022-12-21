Pills stolen
Fergus Falls police are investigating a report of stolen pills that was reported on Dec. 19, at approximately 11:44 p.m., on College Way in Fergus Falls. When an officer arrived they were informed that approximately 80 Gabapentin pills were taken between 3 and 10:45 p.m., from a shelf at the person’s place of employment. They stated to the officer that they didn’t want charges pursued, but were mainly concerned that someone may try to overdose on them and wanted it documented.
Woman charged with trespassing after entering private residence
Fergus Falls police responded on Dec. 18, at approximately 7 a.m., to a residence on the 900 block of East Summit Ave on a report of a female that was huddled on the floor in the back of the home. Upon arrival by law enforcement, the suspect, Linda Marie Kiser, 60, of Fergus Falls was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespassing. Kiser made her first court appearance on the charge on Dec. 20.
Person cited for firing gun into floor
Fergus Falls police responded to a report of a gun accident on Pioneer Road on Dec. 17, at approximately 6:07 p.m. The person reporting the incident stated that they had accidentally fired a gun into the floor, but it had not gone through the floor. An officer learned upon arrival that the individual had been de-cocking his weapon, when the gun accidentally discharged. No one was injured, but the person was issued a citation for reckless discharge of a firearm.
Garbage truck slides into parked car
A city-owned refuse truck slid into a parked car on Dec. 16, at approximately 7:48 a.m., near the intersection of Park Street and West Cherry Avenue. A Fergus Falls police officer upon arrival determined the cause of the crash to be related to the extremely icy conditions. There were no injuries reported and only minor damage occurred to both vehicles.
Car completely buried
Fergus Falls police dispatch received a voicemail message that had originated from the Fergus Falls City Hall on Dec. 16, at approximately 9:15 a.m., reporting a car that was parked out on the street in front of a resident’s home for at least a week without moving. Due to the location of the car, the resident reported that city crews were dumping the snow at the end of their driveway on the 800 block of North Vine Street. The resident requested that the car be ticketed and towed. When an officer responded, they observed that the car was completely snow covered. A tow tag was placed on the vehicle.
Sign damaged in crash
The parent of a person driving a vehicle that had slid into a ditch, hitting a sign contacted Fergus Falls police on Dec. 16, at approximately 5:42 p.m. When officers arrived, a tow company had pulled the vehicle out of the ditch near the intersection of Redwood Lane and State Highway 210 and observed that the “Traffic Lights Ahead” sign on the north side of State Highway 210, west of the Exit 54 ramp was damaged. No one was injured.
Resident asks police for help moving
A female resident on the 200 block of West Adolphus Avenue called Fergus Falls police dispatch on Dec. 15, at approximately 2:53 p.m., stating that she wanted the police, but wouldn’t say what for. When an officer contacted the woman they learned that she simply wanted help packing and moving. The woman was advised that police were not a moving service and to call if she had an emergency.
UPS driver bit
A UPS driver contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 19, at approximately 10:58 a.m., to report a dog bite that had taken place on Dec. 13, at around 11:30 a.m., at an undisclosed address in the county. When a deputy reached out to the driver, he learned that they were bit by an 8-9 year old black lab. The driver had already sought medical attention and obtained copies of the dog’s rabies vaccination records. The bite was hard enough to pinch a sizable piece of tissue off of the driver’s arm exposing the muscle. The deputy was given photographs that were taken by the driver to be put in the case file.
Lost wallet
A person contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 19, at approximately 2:39 p.m., to report that they had lost their wallet on Dec. 18 at a gas station in Vining and that some charges had been made on their accounts. The sheriff’s office was working with the store to review video surveillance.