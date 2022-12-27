Due to winter weather conditions and snow- and ice-covered roadways, multiple reports were made to law enforcement agencies regarding vehicles stuck in the snow off the roadways.
False alarm at construction site
Fergus Falls police and fire departments responded to a report of a building under construction at 200 North Tower Road after a passerby reported on Dec. 21, that stated that they had seen flames. However, it was later determined that the flame was from a heater keeping the site from freezing. No hazards were noted upon inspection by fire personnel.
Outdoor boiler fire
The Otter County Sheriff’s Office dispatch was notified regarding a small boiler shed fire on Dec. 21, on 260th Street. The caller reported that the fire had broken out close to other structures. Upon arrival by a deputy and the Ottertail Fire Department, it was determined that it was a wood-burning outdoor heating boiler fire. The property owner had loaded the boiler a short time before they noticed the shed was smoking and immediately called 911. Fire personnel on scene noted nothing suspicious. The damage was estimated at approximately $5,000.
Gift card scam reported
A welfare check on an individual that was the victim of a scam reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 21, was reported to be at a store again trying to purchase more cards. The sheriff’s office said the individual had purchased approximately $9,500 worth of gift cards from a home improvement store, a gas station, a dollar store and other vendors as part of a scam. By the time law enforcement got involved all gift card information had already been passed on to the scammers.
Snow bank collision causes minor damage
Fergus Falls police assisted with towing arrangements on Dec. 23 after a vehicle traveling westbound on Lincoln Avenue, truning south on St. Andrews Street, slipped on snow and ice-covered roads and into a snow bank.
Potential stalker at Walmart
A woman contacted Fergus Falls police on Dec. 23 from Walmart after feeling she was being followed through the store. The woman reported hiding in the bathroom after being followed through multiple aisles and, when exiting the bathroom, was followed once again. The woman was escorted to her vehicle and followed by law enforcement part of the way home to ensure no other vehicles were following.
Ford towed
A Ford Explorer was towed at the request of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 23, after it slid off the road and the driver was unable to provide proof of insurance or pay for services.
Runaway returns home
A 16-year-old girl was reported as a runaway to Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 23, after not returning home after leaving the night before. Contact was made by law enforcement, and the girl was returned home without incident.
Blaine fraud reaches OTC
A Blaine woman reported to OTC Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 23, that a fraudulent check had been passed at Big Foot Gas Station in Vining. The sheriff’s office will assist Blaine Police Department as needed.
Power lines down
OTC Sheriff’s Office contacted Lake Region Electric Coop after receiving reports of downed power lines after they were hit with a township snow plow/grater on Dec. 24.
Spilled ashes cause disturbance
Fergus Falls police were called to South Tower Road on Dec. 25, due to a verbal argument between two parties, who had to be separated. One party spilled the ashes of their daughter in the carpet and was threatening to vacuum them up. The same party had destroyed the residence by breaking things.
Wood fire extinguished
Fergus Falls police assisted with a reported house fire on Dec. 25, after a homeowner lost control of a fire in her wood fireplace and extinguished it successfully. Fergus Falls Fire Department identified a need for ventilation, but no damage or injuries were sustained.
Seeking assault insight
A male caller contacted Fergus Falls police on Dec. 25, seeking insight on what would happen if he were to assault someone within the facility he was at. Information was given on possible charges and advice on mediating the situation with facility staff was given.
Inappropriate groping
An employee at M&H Gas Station contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department on Dec. 25, after a customer appeared to have grabbed his genitals inappropriately through his sweatpants in front of staff. The male customer was asked to leave the premises, which he complied with.
Pen cause for fight
Two individuals were issues citations by Fergus Falls police on Dec. 25, for fighting over a pen at an addiction recovery center on Maryland Lane.
Punched for homophobic comment
A man called Fergus Falls Police Department on Dec. 25, after being punched in the face for calling someone’s boyfriend a “fag.” A citation was issued for disorderly conduct and 5th-degree assault.
Missing person located
A West Gustavus Avenue call to Fergus Falls police reported an individual not responding to phone calls after leaving for a walk on Dec. 25. A missing person report was filed and the individual was located, transported to Lake Region Healthcare and later returned to the group home at which they reside.
No smoking
OTC Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence after an argument erupted due to the caller smoking cigarettes in a bedroom of his father’s home. The father requested the caller leave the home and a ride was given to another family member’s home.
Mutual altercation results in agreement to remain separated
A Maryland Avenue disturbance was reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department on Dec. 26, with a caller stating that one party punch someone, threw water and was out of control. Involved parties agreed to stay separated.
Trespassing reported at trailer park
Resident of trailer park at Pebble Shores Circle contacted Fergus Falls police at the advisement of his landlord regarding trespassing to and from a specific location within the trailer park. Police advised the caller that they had no trespass papers on file and to have an authorized representative deliver a dated order to the offender and police department.
Moderate damage due to sliding vehicle
A collision between two vehicles occurred on East Vernon Avenue on Dec. 26, after a vehicle breaked and slid into another, whose driver’s door was open. Moderate damage was assessed by Fergus Falls police to both vehicles.
No injuries in collision with significant damage
Two drivers were able drive away from the scene of a crash on South Otter Avenue and West Park Street in Parkers Prairie on Dec. 26, after OTC Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene, where a vehicle slid through a stop sign and into a semi truck. Significant damage was assessed to both vehicles.
Suspicious scene cleared
OTC Sheriff’s deputies stopped to investigate what appeared to be a hot-wired side-by-side noticed when an individual was snow blowing snow on a lake. Ownership of the side-by-side was verified and the scene was cleared.
Vehicle struck by train
A vehicle parked on railroad tracks on U.S. Highway 10 and 495th Street was struck by a BNSF train on Dec. 26. The vehicle’s driver was outside the vehicle at the time of the collision, but was struck by a piece of debris and was transported to the emergency room in Perham for minor injuries. A blood draw search warrant was completed and charges are pending results of the test. Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office presented at the scene.