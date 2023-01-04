Vehicle disabled on rock in store parking lot
An officer with the Fergus Falls Police Department on routine patrol spotted a motorist on Jan. 2, at approximately 7:47 a.m. that had their vehicle hung up on a rock in a store parking lot on the 600 block of Frontier Drive. The officer noticed no signs of impairment. A local towing firm arrived at the scene and removed the vehicle from the rock.
Caller concerned about relative welfare in Las Vegas
A Fergus Falls resident called 911 twice on Dec. 31, at approximately 2:57 p.m. wanting assistance contacting the Las Vegas Police Department to try and reach a relative who had sent them a concerning letter. Upon investigation a Fergus Falls police officer determined that the person was needing assistance regarding what they should do next. The officer advised the person on having a welfare check conducted and other methods of contacting them.
Possible stalker in store
A shopper at a large discount store on the 3300 block of West State Highway 210 contacted Fergus Falls police on Dec. 23, at approximately 11:00 p.m. regarding a possible male stalker following them in the store. The person reported that while shopping, someone was following them throughout the aisles. The person was so concerned that they went into a bathroom to hide, but came out shortly afterwards and the individual was still present. A responding officer learned from the person that they were unsure where the male was at that point. The officer walked them to their vehicle and followed them part of the way home with no further issues.
Train blocks road
Fergus Falls Fire Department took a call on Dec. 27, reporting multiple train cars off the tracks and blocking the crossing on 170th Avenue with no estimated time of arrival from the railroad on resolving the issue. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office confirmed with the railroad that the train cars would be cleared by 8 a.m. on Dec. 28. Crossing arms and lights were fully functional.
Fish house burglary
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the owner of a fish house on Big McDonald Lake on Dec. 31, at approximately 12:28 p.m. that stated between Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. their unlocked fish house had items stolen from it. The stolen items included a red Marcum M1 Flasher System valued at $350, a black Vexlar FL-18 Ice Fishing Sonar, valued at $600, an Eagle rod case and six rods and reels valued at $440.
Fish house falls through plowed ice road
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for assistance regarding a fish house that had fallen through the ice on a plowed ice road near the intersection of 450th Avenue and Plentywood Road on Rush Lake east of Richville on Dec. 30, at approximately 10:01 a.m. The caller to dispatch indicated that the house was eventually pulled out, but it left a large hole in the paved roadway. The person was seeking assistance marking and closing down the road. Someone did mark the hole with poles and yellow tape. The sheriff’s office did state that the fish house broke through a large crack, but that it was never actually stuck. They also stated that the driver maintained momentum and carried it through.
Drinking and child endangerment
OTC Sheriff's Office arrested two individuals after their vehicle became stuck in deep snow while attempting to drive down a field road. Open alcohol containers were located in the vehicle. Charges included 2nd-degree DWI, 2nd-degree DWI refusal, child endangerment, driving after revocation of license and open container for the driver of the vehicle. The second individual was arrested for a violation of an order for protection and an open container. Both individuals are being held for court and child intake was processed.